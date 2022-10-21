Cork weather: Spot flooding could occur as Met Éireann forecasts further rain

Spot flooding may occur in places across Munster today as wet conditions persist.

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, there will be a mix of showers or longer spells of rain throughout the day interspersed with some dry and bright spells.

However, the national forecaster has advised that some heavy or thundery downpours may occur "with spot flooding in places".

Highest temperatures today will be between 14 to 17 degrees.

It will be breezy at times with fresh and gusty southeast or cyclonic variable winds.

Strong southwest winds will develop in the afternoon near coasts.

Tonight will bring further scattered showers but it will turn mostly dry overnight, Met Éireann states.

Temperatures will dip to lows of between seven and nine degrees in fresh south to southwest winds that will be stronger near the coast.

However, winds will begin to ease overnight.

Mixed weather conditions have been forecast for tomorrow.

While there will be some dry spells, further showery rain will affect the south coast in the afternoon and evening and will spread northwards, with some heavy or thundery bursts.

It will be fairly mild with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.

The national outlook for the remainder of the weekend states that tomorrow night will become wet and misty countrywide with spells of rain turning heavy in parts bringing a risk of more spot flooding.

On Sunday, the rain will continue to affect northern areas in the morning with some drier weather further to the south.

However, current indications are that further showery rain looks likely to move into southern counties as the day progresses.