Public meeting on proposed cycleway taking place

Updated plans for the scheme will be shown, along with the original plans that went for public consultation last summer.
Residents of Ballyphehane are invited along to the local Community Centre this evening to discuss plans for a new cycleway on the Tory Top Road.

Eoin Kelleher

Residents of Ballyphehane are invited along to the local Community Centre this evening to discuss plans for a new cycleway on the Tory Top Road.

Updated plans for the scheme will be shown, along with the original plans that went for public consultation last summer. It’s understood that between 25% and 30% of households around the Tory Top road have no access to a car. 

Councillor Dan Boyle said he will be attending the meeting scheduled for 7.30pm today, October 20.

It has emerged that there is considerable local opposition to the proposals.

“There is a belief that it’s unnecessary and they don’t see the demand for it," Mr Boyle explained.

Some businesses have expressed concerns about parking being compromised, meaning their customer base could go down. 

“That tends not to be the case,” Mr Boyle said.

“There have been a number of changes from the first viewing of the proposals. There was a public viewing on that in the library on Tuesday.” 

Mr Boyle said the meeting this evening is part of an ongoing process of consultation to reassure the public that cycle lanes are not the source of inconvenience they are perceived to be by some members of the public.

The plans do not require a Council vote but will probably go forward for one as it requires the co-operation of local people and elected representatives, said Cllr Boyle.

“I could see it taking another few weeks,” he added.

