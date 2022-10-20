Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 15:53

Ballygarvan store launches bumper Christmas shop

The Pavilion Home and Garden in Co. Cork has launched its biggest ever Christmas store, with 250 square metres filled with Christmas cheer
Sisters eight-year-old Nancy and eleven-year-old Cathy O’Leary explore The Pavilion’s biggest ever Christmas Store. The 250 square metre store is located in a dedicated space beneath the glass canopy of The Pavilion Home and Garden in Ballygarvan, Co. Cork, and is filled with 35,000 decorations to transform homes and gardens. Photo: Patrick Browne.

Ellen O'Regan

A Ballygarvan home and garden store has officially opened its bumper Christmas store, complete with 35,000 decorations and Santa Claus in residence from the end of November.

The glass topped Pavilion has decorations across themes like Frozen Lake, Bohemian Forest, Pretty Pink, So this is Christmas, La vie en Rose and Christmas Naturals, and will have Santa Claus in residence at the store from the 27th of November.

Catherine Shiels, The Pavilion Interiors Stylist said that people can come to the store to experience the “extra special” Christmas atmosphere, and to get ideas about how to decorate their homes.

“Welcoming Santa Claus really adds to the festive spirit and our Breakfast with Santa events are always a highlight, it’s a joy to see little ones' faces when they are sitting with Santa and the elves,” she said.

The Pavilion Home and Garden Centre is open from 9.00am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.00am to 5.30pm on Sundays. For more information visit thepavilion.ie.

