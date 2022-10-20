Cork woman fined for shouting obscenities during drunken episode

A young woman shouting obscenities during a drunken episode on Paul Street in Cork has been convicted and fined for her actions.

Garda Razvan Ghetau was on duty on Paul Street, Cork, on July 12 2022.

Garda Ghetau saw 38-year-old Christine Babbington of Churchfield Avenue, Cork, running around Paul Street in an intoxicated condition.

He said she was shouting obscenities and had to be arrested for her own safety.

Babbington did not turn up in court to face the case against her.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted her on the evidence heard in her absence.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant had five previous convictions for the same count in the past.

The judge fined her €100.