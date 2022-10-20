Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Cork woman fined for shouting obscenities during drunken episode

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant had five previous convictions for the same count in the past.
Cork woman fined for shouting obscenities during drunken episode

Paul Street in Cork. FIle image. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Liam Heylin

A young woman shouting obscenities during a drunken episode on Paul Street in Cork has been convicted and fined for her actions.

Garda Razvan Ghetau was on duty on Paul Street, Cork, on July 12 2022.

Garda Ghetau saw 38-year-old Christine Babbington of Churchfield Avenue, Cork, running around Paul Street in an intoxicated condition.

He said she was shouting obscenities and had to be arrested for her own safety.

Babbington did not turn up in court to face the case against her.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted her on the evidence heard in her absence.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant had five previous convictions for the same count in the past.

The judge fined her €100.

More in this section

City Fire Brigade deal with dangerous roof on Barrack Street City Fire Brigade deal with dangerous roof on Barrack Street
Gardaí investigating after three dogs stolen from CSPCA in Mahon Gardaí investigating after three dogs stolen from CSPCA in Mahon
House for rent Proposed eviction ban will exacerbate market problems, claims Cork agent
cork court
Normal service resumes at Kent Station following 'major signalling problem' 

Normal service resumes at Kent Station following 'major signalling problem' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more