Reuse and waste prevention workshops in Cork County next week

Cork County Council’s annual Reuse Republic event is returning next week, with an afternoon of exhibitions and showcases to show how individuals and communities can take action to reduce their consumption and positively impact the climate.

Taking place in IRD Duhallow in Newmarket on Tuesday, October 25 from 2-7pm, Reuse Republic will include an exhibit of national and local reuse initiatives, and an exciting series of workshops themed around reuse and waste prevention, including furniture upcycling, composting and reducing single-use plastic.

Cork celebrity chef Trisha Lewis, known on Instagram for Trisha’s Transformation, will be doing a cooking demonstration on the day to show innovative ways of reducing food waste when cooking meals at home.

ReCreate Ireland will host a workshop on sustainable creativity in arts and crafts, reusing materials that would have otherwise gone to waste - early years groups including creches, preschools and primary schools are encouraged to come along to take part.

Circular Fashion Ireland will also host a talk on the impact of fast fashion, making more sustainable fashion choices and will be running a clothing Swap Shop, where members of the public are invited to bring their lightly worn clothes to swap for other items.

Businesses are also encouraged to attend to hear about the commercial waste campaign and how they can avail of free signage for waste segregation systems on their premises.

To mark the occasion, a competition will be held on the day to give sports clubs, community groups and schools a chance to win a Water Refill Station worth over €1,500 for their premises, to help them eliminate single-use plastic in their communities.

Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre O’Brien, said as the event takes place during National Reuse month, emerging ideas from the exhibitors “will support our communities' journey as we adapt to more sustainable ways of living; reducing our consumption and making better choices”.

A link to register for the workshops is available on the Facebook page Cork County Council Environment Department, @corkcocoenviro. Places are limited for the workshops, so it is advisable that people register in advance.