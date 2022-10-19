West Cork receives worst of weather overnight; city and county braced for further downpours 

Weather in Cork is relatively calm this morning, as intense rains and lightning that hit the southern coast last night have now tracked inland and moved northwards.

West Cork in particular was “hammered” by lightning and rain last night, as a Status Orange rain warning took effect across Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from 10pm on Tuesday.

While drier weather is forecast by Met Éireann in most parts of Munster during the day today, it is expected that the region will see more heavy and thundery rain developing through this evening and early tonight.

The forecaster predicts that the worst of this evenings weather will hit Cork at around 6pm, with outbreaks of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms that will likely lead to localised flooding.

It is anticipated that weather will ease off later in the night, with drier conditions, clear spells and scattered showers as the weather warning lifts at midnight.

Cork City Council has advised the public to avoid making unnecessary journeys, but if unavoidable, to take care when driving, look out for debris on the roads, and stay away from fallen electricity lines or trees.

The city council has issued a Level 2 Flood Alert for the city, as rainfall flooding is a “strong possibility”.

Business and property owners are advised to protect their properties with sandbags or gelbags. These can purchased from hardware shops or builders’ providers, and a limited number are available from Tramore Valley Park (Civic Amenity Site) until 5pm today.

Cork City Council’s Customer Service Unit (021-4924000) is open from 8am to 9pm tomorrow to report issues, while across the county the public can contact Cork County Council’s emergency out of hours number (021-4800048) or local Council Offices during working hours.