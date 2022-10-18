West Cork "hammered" by lightning as status orange rains move inland 

West Cork is getting “hammered” by lightning and intense rain this evening, as forecasted status orange downpours are moving inland.

Met Éireann’s Status Orange rain warning for Cork does not kick in until midnight tonight, but West Cork is already experiencing intense lightning storms.

Big ole storm in #WestCork

Have never seen so much lightening. pic.twitter.com/2wLo65RUHU — Evie Uí Cnáimhín (sí/í) 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Evie_Nevin) October 18, 2022

West Cork is seeing lightning like never before. pic.twitter.com/VwNV7Xet5u — South West Cork Greens (@GreenPartyCSW) October 18, 2022

Alan O'Reilly, @CarlowWeather on Twitter, reports that West Cork is “getting hammered this evening”, as lightning continues to move inland, along with intense rainfall.

Skies are being lit up by lightning across West Cork, with reports of ongoing flashes in Rosscarbery, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, and Schull amongst others.

Heavy rain is expected tonight and into tomorrow, until the Orange weather warning is due to lift after 24 hours, at midnight on Wednesday.

Met Éireann have warned that there is a possibility of thundery downpours, which will lead to localised flooding, and disruption is likely.