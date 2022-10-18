Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 21:03

West Cork "hammered" by lightning as status orange rains move inland 

Met Éireann’s Status Orange rain warning for Cork doesn’t kick in until midnight tonight, but West Cork is already experiencing intense lightning storms.
View of intense lightning from a thunderstorm.

Ellen O'Regan

West Cork is getting “hammered” by lightning and intense rain this evening, as forecasted status orange downpours are moving inland.

Met Éireann’s Status Orange rain warning for Cork does not kick in until midnight tonight, but West Cork is already experiencing intense lightning storms.

Alan O'Reilly, @CarlowWeather on Twitter, reports that West Cork is “getting hammered this evening”, as lightning continues to move inland, along with intense rainfall.

Skies are being lit up by lightning across West Cork, with reports of ongoing flashes in Rosscarbery, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, and Schull amongst others.

Heavy rain is expected tonight and into tomorrow, until the Orange weather warning is due to lift after 24 hours, at midnight on Wednesday.

Met Éireann have warned that there is a possibility of thundery downpours, which will lead to localised flooding, and disruption is likely.

Downpours and flooding expected as status orange rain warning in place from tonight

