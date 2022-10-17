Friday cocktail masterclasses in Cork city

Rebel City Distillery, the first distillery to open in Cork city in 50 years, has announced its new cocktail masterclass experience.

Starting on October 28, cocktail masterclasses will take place from 5pm every Friday at the distillery, housed in the landmark old Ford building.

Visitors will begin with a guided distillery tour, before learning the basics of mixology and creating bespoke cocktails to enjoy in the visitor centre, which features original artworks from local artists.

The experience offers the chance to learn the history of cocktails and techniques of creating a perfectly-balanced cocktail in a fun environment.

Visitors will learn shaking techniques, stirring techniques, and create two custom cocktails containing products from the Rebel City Distillery series, under the guidance and support of head mixologist, Aisling Barrett.

The event costs €35pp (minimum 4 people) with ingredients and equipment provided.

Bookings: info@rebelcitydistillery.com.