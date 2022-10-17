Cork students urged to write speech for competition

ActionAid Ireland is calling for young people in Cork aged 14 to 18 to write a five-minute speech for the ActionTalks national speech writing competition.

The competition, now in its ninth year, is an opportunity for young people to explore the root causes of local and global injustices and inequalities.

This year’s themes focus on the climate emergency, women’s rights and unpaid care work and economic injustice.

Karol Balfe, CEO of ActionAid Ireland said: “We are delighted to launch the ActionTalks speech writing competition again this year. The world is facing multiple crises and many injustices are growing globally.

“Young people’s voices need to be heard on important global issues. This competition is an opportunity for young people to explore some of the causes of these current crises and also explore solutions and alternatives to create a more just, fair and sustainable future. We can’t wait to see what students come up with this year.” To take part in the ActionTalks competition, students are invited to write a 600 to 800 words speech on three specific topics.

These topics include rich countries paying their fair share for the climate crisis and how women and children have been particularly affected, the issue of how women’s rights are undermined by the undervaluing of care, both paid and unpaid and how this should be a whole of society human rights issue, and how education is a right for all and that we need structural change to address this.

“It’s really easy to enter, students just email their speeches in, and fifteen students will go forward to the regional finals, where the winners get a €50 voucher each. Then in March, six finalists present their speeches to a panel of expert judges, the overall winner can get a €500 voucher, and €100 for the teacher.

“Based on previous years, we are sure that entrants will come up with innovative, well-researched, and creative speeches, using their own unique perspective,” Mr Balfe said.