Online speed dating event to match singles heading to Cork's Jazz

A new speed dating app is holding an online event this Saturday, so daters can see if they click with any fellow singletons who are heading to the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival at the end of the month.

Filteroff is an American dating app that focuses on virtual speed dating, and holds events that are linked to different in-person festivals, with the hope that people can find a special someone with a shared interest.

The app was founded in the US just before the pandemic, but is branching out to different cities around the world, and is now coming to Cork.

Cork Jazz Singles

Those who attend the Cork Jazz Singles event on Saturday will be matched with other people based on each other’s preferences, and will have the chance to meet anywhere up to ten different people via video speed date.

When the event concludes, you can decide if there is anyone you really fancied, and might like to meet up with in person the following weekend during the Jazz festivities.

Founder of Filteroff, Zach Schleien, said that their video speed dating concept really took off during the pandemic, when people became more comfortable with the idea of video dating.

The app also offers the option to arrange video dates without being linked to a particular festival or event in your area, but Mr Scheien said that the video speed dating events like the one for the Cork Jazz Festival later this month are a great way to meet likeminded people.

“It's just like a really fun way to meet likeminded people that may also be attending the same festival or have similar interests.

"You can video chat, so you get a vibe, you see if you liked them, and then you could always meet up in person. It's almost like the first date before the first date,” he said.

“I think people are sick and tired of swiping, going on an in-person date, and realizing less than five minutes in that they don't even want to be on that date.

"People have really embraced videos, especially since the pandemic, to at least kind of give them some of the gut check,” he added.

Mr Scheien said that Filteroff has already resulted in multiple marriages, and has already had great success in Ireland. The app is hosting another event in Wexford this week, to coincide with the Wexford Festival Opera.

Those looking for love this Jazz weekend, who might be interested in testing the waters with some video speed dates on Saturday evening, can download the free Filteroff app on both iOS and Android.

Once you make you profile, you can RSVP to events near you, such as the Cork Jazz dating event that’s kicking off at 8pm on Saturday.

For more information, visit getfilteroff.com.