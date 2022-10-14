STEM stereotypes are now being challenged says UCC STEM advocate

UCC graduate and co-founder of the I Wish initiative Gillian Keating said she is “very proud of the progress made to date” in relation to the change in perception of gender stereotypes but said that there is a need for continued and focused effort.

Her comments follow the 2022 I Wish report on female transition year (TY) students’ perspectives on STEM, which revealed that 93% of female transition year students reject the stereotype that STEM careers are more suited to boys than girls.

This is in contrast with 78% in 2016, according to I Wish, the organisation inspiring teenage girls globally towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

The survey involved 2,583 schoolgirls and the data was analysed by Ciara Heavin of the Business Information Systems at Cork University Business School at University College Cork (UCC); Dr Samantha Dockray of the School of Applied Psychology at UCC; Kim McCullough of the School of Applied Psychology at UCC; and Professor Patricia Kieran, Associate Professor of UCD School of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering.

46% of students surveyed cited existing stereotypes in STEM as a reason for the fact that only one in four people working in STEM are women.

84% of female students want to know more about STEM compared with 53% in 2016 and 76% plan to study Leaving Cert Maths at higher level (66% in 2016).

The I Wish report 2022 launched on International Day of the Girl to announce the 9th annual I Wish STEM Showcase.

It also found that 57% of teenage girls lack confidence in their ability to pursue a career in STEM while 40% are insecure around their ability in STEM subjects. More than half (52%) point to a lack of female role models. One third of female students surveyed were limited in their STEM subject choice.

Speaking about the launch of the report, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he is “delighted” to see evidence of real change in the perceptions of female students around STEM.

“This is great progress and I congratulate the organisation on the hugely positive impact made through a year-round programme of STEM initiatives. Education will always be very important to me and empowering female students in STEM as part of primary and secondary school education is vital to an equal society and sustainable growth.”

The hybrid event will take place on February 28, 2023, at the RDS Dublin and registrations are now open at iwish.ie/register.