ALONE seeks Cork volunteers to give back 

Older person’s support organisation ALONE is calling out for volunteers in Cork, to help with their befriending service that reduces older people’s loneliness and isolation through companionship.

The organisation is encouraging the Cork public to get involved in their local community by volunteering to participate in their various volunteer Support & Befriending programmes.

Volunteers are needed across the county, but in particular:

Ballvourney

Macroom

Skibbereen

Kinsale

Carrigaline

Passage West

Bandon

Castletownbere

Bantry

Glengarriff

Charleville

Ballincollig

Mitchelstown

Fermoy

Mayfield

Montenotte

Imogeela

Killeagh

Youghal

Conna

Buttevant

Newmarket

Kanturk

Bweeng

Donoughmore

Rylane

Berrings

Cloghroe

Volunteers can choose to participate in ALONE’s Support and Befriending service by being matched with an older person and making regular contact either with in-person visits or phone calls.

The visitation service involves providing companionship through a weekly in-person visit. ALONE asks that all volunteers commit to at least one year, as this commitment gives the volunteer the opportunity to have a meaningful experience while ensuring continuity of service for older people. Volunteers must be over 18 years of age, and be able to provide support and companionship to an older person by visiting them at least once a week.

The telephone service provides personal daily or weekly contact to an older person, to ensure they are safe and well in their home. Volunteers provide companionship and support such as appointment reminders, medication prompts, and information on local activities and relevant initiatives. ALONE asks that interested Telephone Support & Befriending volunteers to commit to one set shift of 2 hours per week between the hours of 9am and 4pm, Monday – Friday, for a minimum of 6 months.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan said that volunteers not only support older people by offering social interaction, a regular friend to chat to and providing access to various supports – but often make a “friend for life”.

“We provide training to volunteers before they are paired with an older person and we are always on hand to support both the older person and the volunteer. We are asking anyone who may be interested to extend a helping hand and help us to support and empower more older people to live happily and securely at home,” he said.

“We can offer support with problems large and small. Many older people may feel like they are putting someone out by asking for help, but we want them to know that help is what we’re here for – all they need to do is lift the phone,” he added.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with ALONE log onto their website.

If you have concerns about your own wellbeing or you are an older person who would like to receive ALONE’s Support & Befriending services, contact ALONE on 0818 222 024 from 8am – 8pm, seven days a week.