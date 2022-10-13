Abolishing town councils a 'mistake' says Mayor of County Cork

ABOLISHING Cork’s Town Councils in 2014 was a ‘mistake’ that has resulted in a decline in the general appearance of Cork’s town and villages, claimed two Councillors at this month’s meeting of Cork County Council.

Mayor of the Council Cllr Danny Collins said they used to have five men working in the town of Skibbereen up until 2014.

“There’s no man working there now.”

There might be “one man” available there some days, and in Rosscarbery and Dunmanway.

“This is some form of a joke. I’m not blaming anyone at the top table or anyone in the Executive. I’m blaming ourselves,” said Mr Collins.

“We allowed it to go too far. I said in 2019 when I sat down here the first day, that we wouldn’t be happy until we went to Dublin to go see whoever was in charge of the purse.”

Mr Collins said they are “not getting enough money down here.”

Cork needs about €25m to bring it back to the standard it was at before the local government reforms. The decline in cutting of lawns in west Cork was just one example of this kind of neglect, he added.

Councillor Kevin Murphy said the “care and attention” that was given under the Town Councils “is certainly not showing at this stage.”

Somewhere, “substantial investment” will have to be given back into Cork’s towns and villages.

“If we don’t do it, they will go more and more into disrepair.”

Cllr Murphy said “some person will have to go and source that kind of funding” for those public works, such as footpaths and road surfaces that have become “quite poor”.

“That’s a pity because they were outstanding.”