Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 08:54

Abolishing town councils a 'mistake' says Mayor of County Cork

“This is some form of a joke. I’m not blaming anyone at the top table or anyone in the Executive. I’m blaming ourselves,” said Cllr Collins. 
Abolishing town councils a 'mistake' says Mayor of County Cork

Cllr. Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork, 

Eoin Kelleher

ABOLISHING Cork’s Town Councils in 2014 was a ‘mistake’ that has resulted in a decline in the general appearance of Cork’s town and villages, claimed two Councillors at this month’s meeting of Cork County Council.

Mayor of the Council Cllr Danny Collins said they used to have five men working in the town of Skibbereen up until 2014. 

“There’s no man working there now.” 

There might be “one man” available there some days, and in Rosscarbery and Dunmanway.

“This is some form of a joke. I’m not blaming anyone at the top table or anyone in the Executive. I’m blaming ourselves,” said Mr Collins. 

“We allowed it to go too far. I said in 2019 when I sat down here the first day, that we wouldn’t be happy until we went to Dublin to go see whoever was in charge of the purse.” 

Mr Collins said they are “not getting enough money down here.” 

Cork needs about €25m to bring it back to the standard it was at before the local government reforms. The decline in cutting of lawns in west Cork was just one example of this kind of neglect, he added.

Councillor Kevin Murphy said the “care and attention” that was given under the Town Councils “is certainly not showing at this stage.” 

Somewhere, “substantial investment” will have to be given back into Cork’s towns and villages. 

“If we don’t do it, they will go more and more into disrepair.” 

Cllr Murphy said “some person will have to go and source that kind of funding” for those public works, such as footpaths and road surfaces that have become “quite poor”. 

“That’s a pity because they were outstanding.”

Read More

Deceased Cork pets are ending up in a Kerry landfill

More in this section

'A driving force for change': Tribute paid to Cork housing advocate Fr Pat Cogan 'A driving force for change': Tribute paid to Cork housing advocate Fr Pat Cogan
Garvey's Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star - Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague Award-winning sports programme at Cork Prison returns for fifth year 
Businessman giving a key and holding small house in hand. Housing scams and shortage causing students to drop out and harming Ireland's reputation, advocate says 
cork county council
<p>Covid restrictions prevailing at the time allowed certain stores to sell home repair and maintenance products that were deemed essential, but not all of the products in their premises. Stock image </p>

Cork man assaulted store manager in row over what he could purchase during Covid restrictions 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more