Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 08:39

Calls for dedicated public transport gardaí after female Cork bus driver recounts rape threat

The conference heard testimony from a female bus driver, who was threatened in Carrigaline in 2019 with rape, by a member of the public
Calls for dedicated public transport gardaí after female Cork bus driver recounts rape threat

The NBRU have long called for a unit of gardaí to be dedicated to the policing of public transport.

Eoin Kelleher

A meeting of transport workers, gardaí, and politicians in Cork this week heard harrowing accounts of physical and verbal abuse against bus and train drivers, including a threat of rape against a female driver in Carrigaline.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) conference took place in Cork’s Maryborough House Hotel in Douglas earlier this week and NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary, said the union highlighted its campaign for a dedicated garda division to combat anti-social and criminal behaviour on buses and trains. 

The conference heard testimony from a female bus driver, who was threatened in Carrigaline in 2019 with rape, by a member of the public.

“It was a very emotional contribution from her,” Mr O’Leary said.

The NBRU have long called for a unit of gardaí to be dedicated to the policing of public transport, and Mr O’Leary said there was strong support in many quarters for such a unit.

“At the end of the day, peoples’ lives are being threatened,” he told The Echo. 

“People have been threatened that their houses would be burned down, that they would be stabbed. All of that is going on, on a daily basis. There is a human face to this that cannot go unrecognised.

“Are politicians going to wait before somebody is going to get seriously hurt before taking action?”, asked Mr O’Leary.

Having gardaí on board does reduce the level of abuse, he said, as there is fear of prosecution, fines and jail. The protection of the working people at the front line, and for passengers on public transport, depends on politicians to legislate, said Mr O’Leary.

Read More

Irish Water slammed for not alerting vulnerable customers to discoloured water

More in this section

Cork man assaulted store manager in row over what he could purchase during Covid restrictions  Cork man assaulted store manager in row over what he could purchase during Covid restrictions 
'A driving force for change': Tribute paid to Cork housing advocate Fr Pat Cogan 'A driving force for change': Tribute paid to Cork housing advocate Fr Pat Cogan
Garvey's Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star - Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague Award-winning sports programme at Cork Prison returns for fifth year 
cork public transportcork gardacork anti social behaviour
<p>Cllr. Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork, </p>

Abolishing town councils a 'mistake' says Mayor of County Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more