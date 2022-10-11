Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 08:25

Three men appear in court following assault on Garda sergeant

Three males, all in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Midleton Garda District Headquarters. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Echo reporter

Three men appeared before Midleton District Court on Monday morning in relation to an assault that saw a Garda sergeant receive serious facial injuries.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a disturbance outside a licenced premises in Cloyne, Co. Cork at approximately 10:20pm on Saturday, October 8.

During the course of an arrest, a Garda Sergeant was assaulted and received serious facial injuries, for which he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

A private security officer was also allegedly assaulted in the incident.

Three males, all in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Midleton Garda District Headquarters.

They have since been charged and appeared before Midleton District Court on Monday October 10 at 10:30am.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550

