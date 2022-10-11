Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Leading scientists gather at UCC to plan future of microbiome research

Professor Paul Ross Director of APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading SFI Research Centre headquartered in University College Cork (UCC), is leading the work package on defining the healthy microbiome.
‘Human Microbiome Action’ project partners gathered on October 6 to plan the future of microbiome research.

Breda Graham

Leading figures in microbiome science gathered in Cork recently to progress the ‘Human Microbiome Action’ project.

The pivotal EU Horizon 2020 project was devised to develop better health and care, economic growth and sustainable health systems.

Europe is at the forefront of microbiome research and innovation, however, progress in defining a healthy microbiome is needed to advance the translation of findings to clinical use.

“Defining a healthy microbiome is important for advancements in nutrition and medicine and development of sustainable solutions to grand world challenges.

“This work will open pathways towards translational applications in general practice and clinical settings for innovations ranging from personalised nutrition to microbiome-targeted therapies. APC is one of the oldest and largest microbiome research centre in the world, and we are delighted that we have been selected to lead this process in collaboration with our international network of scientific collaborators,” he said.

Project Coordinator Joël Doré of the French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE) said: “Human-microbes interplay has proven essential for the maintenance of health and wellbeing and profiling of microbiomes will become an essential feature of personalised nutrition and the medicines of tomorrow.

“The Human Microbiome Action will deliver a vital structure wherein the European Microbiome Centers Consortium can create a strong foundation that will enable world microbiome networks of excellence. Human-associated microbiomes will be acknowledged for their true value in contributing to secure the future of mankind.” In defining a healthy microbiome the working group will focus on the healthy functional core of the microbiome, integrating various body sites, mainly the gut, of healthy individuals, the associated virome structure and, whenever possible, host bioclinical parameters.

They will evaluate factors such as diet, medication, environment and others that positively or negatively affect microbiome functioning.

The delegates in attendance at the IHMCSA meeting included top scientists in the microbiome field.

A total of 30 experts convened, half of which joined remotely, to discuss the future of microbiome research, the outcome of which will be a white paper that will be presented to the EU, relevant stakeholders and policymakers with recommendations on how a healthy microbiome could be defined and monitored over time.

APC Microbiome Ireland was formed in 2003 with funding from Science Foundation Ireland in conjunction with key industry partners and has made several landmark discoveries and published over 3,000 research articles in peer-reviewed journals, generating many journal covers and associated editorials.

