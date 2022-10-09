Owners of popular Cork gastropub bid farewell but promise business in ‘very safe hands’

Owners of the popular Bulman bar in Kinsale have announced that they are stepping away from the business but have told customers not to worry about the “future of Ireland’s loveliest pub as it is going into very safe hands”.

In a post on social media today, the business announced that Pearse and Mary O’Sullivan will be ending their tenure at The Bulman.

Farewell pic.twitter.com/RgvbgBJYvs — The Bulman bar and restaurant kinsale (@TheBulmanBar) October 9, 2022

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our brilliant customers, work colleagues (past and present) and our suppliers from the last 14 years in the Bulman and 22 years as Toddies restaurant,” they said.

The post also said that new owners will be taking over next month.

“Please don’t worry about the future of Ireland’s loveliest pub as it is going into very safe hands. Mark and Donal Crosbie will be taking over in November.

“We believe that the Bulman will go from strength to strength under the stewardship of the dynamic brothers,” it said.