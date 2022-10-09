Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 20:23

Owners of popular Cork gastropub bid farewell but promise business in ‘very safe hands’

The post said that new owners will be taking over the next month. 
Owners of popular Cork gastropub bid farewell but promise business in ‘very safe hands’

Owners of the popular Bulman bar in Kinsale have announced that they are stepping away from the business but have told customers not to worry about the “future of Ireland’s loveliest pub as it is going into very safe hands”. Picture: Denis Scannell

Amy Nolan

Owners of the popular Bulman bar in Kinsale have announced that they are stepping away from the business but have told customers not to worry about the “future of Ireland’s loveliest pub as it is going into very safe hands”.

In a post on social media today, the business announced that Pearse and Mary O’Sullivan will be ending their tenure at The Bulman.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our brilliant customers, work colleagues (past and present) and our suppliers from the last 14 years in the Bulman and 22 years as Toddies restaurant,” they said.

The post also said that new owners will be taking over next month.

“Please don’t worry about the future of Ireland’s loveliest pub as it is going into very safe hands. Mark and Donal Crosbie will be taking over in November.

“We believe that the Bulman will go from strength to strength under the stewardship of the dynamic brothers,” it said.

Read More

Footage of Cork's English Market showcased on French TV

More in this section

Explosion at Donegal service station Creeslough 'living through a nightmare of shock and horror'; 10 victims named 
‘A critical piece of infrastructure’: €20m Carrigaline Western Relief Road is officially opened ‘A critical piece of infrastructure’: €20m Carrigaline Western Relief Road is officially opened
DENIS SCANNELL Ted Crosbie, a giant of Cork's media world for decades, passes away 
kinsale
Lord Mayor of Cork to open book of condolences for victims of Creeslough tragedy

Lord Mayor of Cork to open book of condolences for victims of Creeslough tragedy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more