Footage of Cork's English Market showcased on French TV

Millions of French people have caught a glimpse of one of Cork's finest tourist attractions as The English Market in Cork city was broadcast on the French national public television service Francetele.

The piece interviews a regular visitor to the English Market who talks about the close-knit community and comradery that exists within the marketplace.

The clip, which is over five minutes long is also on YouTube and includes snippets of some familiar faces at work including fishmonger Pat O'Connell and delicious treats available there such as The Chocolate Shop display.

20-5-11 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II meeting Fish Monger Pat O'Connell at The English Market in Cork City on their State Visit to Ireland

Josselin le Gall who is the Consul of France in Cork, and Co-Director at Alliance Française de Cork, tweeted the clip and said he was "very pleased" to see a clip showcasing the iconic Cork establishment to the people of France.

"Very pleased that The English Market of Cork city has been broadcasted on the French national public television, Francetele. Millions of French have watched the footage on TV, c'est extraordinaire!"

Speaking about the video on French TV, English Market trader Pat O'Connell said it was a credit to the traders.

"It is really a credit to the traders of the English Market and Cork City Council that the Market has become such an International attraction. Success has been built on the character of the stallholders, the quality of local produce and the maintaining of tradition and traditional skills while at the same time introducing new technologies in the sale of products and marketing. It has also been helped in no small way by the visit of Queen Elizabeth's visit in 2011. That visit gave the Market a whole new International audience and an incredible seal of approval."