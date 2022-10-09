Lord Mayor of Cork to open book of condolences for victims of Creeslough tragedy

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde will open a book of condolences for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy in Cork City Hall tomorrow at noon.

“Words cannot express how heartbroken we are all feeling on the tragic loss of lives in the Creeslough community,” the Lord Mayor commented ahead of the opening of the book of condolences.

“On behalf of the people of Cork, I extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy.

“Our hearts are with the victims’ family, their friends, and with the wider community in Creeslough.”

The devastating explosion at a petrol station in the village on Friday afternoon claimed the lives of ten people.

Those who died were 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.