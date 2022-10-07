22 affordable homes in Mallow ready to move into by Christmas 

Applications are opening later this month for 38 affordable homes in Clonmore in Mallow, with 22 homes set to be ready to move into by Christmas.

The Land Development Agency is delivering 95 affordable purchase homes in the Mallow area, as part of a joint project in conjunction with Cork County Council and developers the O’Flynn Group.

The new homes are located in Clonmore on the northern side of Mallow town centre, within easy walking distance of a wide range of amenities and just 2km from the main N20 Cork to Limerick road.

The homes include a mix of semi-detached houses, 24 three-bedroom houses, and 71 four-bedroom houses, with private gardens and set in a landscaped family-friendly estate.

Prices start from €260,000 for three-beds and €280,000 for four-beds. Buyers will be able to get support for up to 25% of the cost through the Government’s affordable housing fund.

The application process for the first tranche of 38 homes will open on 24 October, with 22 of the homes ready to be occupied by Christmas 2022, and the remaining 16 to be completed in 2023.

Councillor Danny Collins, Mayor of County of Cork, said they are expecting “very strong demand” for the “beautifully designed” houses in Clonmore.

“There is a huge demand for housing in the County, and Cork County Council is delighted to be partnering with the LDA and the O’Flynn Group to deliver this much needed affordable housing,” he said.

The Mallow homes are being delivered by the LDA as part of Project Tosaigh, which was announced last year by the government to unlock privately owned land with planning permission, where delivery stalled due to financing and other constraints.

The LDA now has a pipeline of projects anticipated to deliver approximately 1,000 affordable for sale and cost rental homes across the country by the end of the year.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD said that Project Tosaigh will see 5,000 new social and affordable homes delivered by the end of 2026.

“The Clonmore scheme is the first of what I expect to be several announcements before year-end that will show the policies we are implementing will ensure that people can achieve the dream of homeownership and have their own home for life,” he said.

For further details on the Clonmore scheme and how to apply visit %Cork County Council's website%.