Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 15:27

22 affordable homes in Mallow ready to move into by Christmas 

Applications are opening later this month for 38 affordable homes in Clonmore, with 22 set to be ready to move into by Christmas.
22 affordable homes in Mallow ready to move into by Christmas 

Pictured are the houses of the Land Development Agency & Cork County Council Affordable Purchase Scheme at Clonmore, Ballyviniter, Mallow, Co. Cork on Monday 26th September 2022. Photo by Sean Jefferies Photography.

Ellen O'Regan

Applications are opening later this month for 38 affordable homes in Clonmore in Mallow, with 22 homes set to be ready to move into by Christmas.

The Land Development Agency is delivering 95 affordable purchase homes in the Mallow area, as part of a joint project in conjunction with Cork County Council and developers the O’Flynn Group.

The new homes are located in Clonmore on the northern side of Mallow town centre, within easy walking distance of a wide range of amenities and just 2km from the main N20 Cork to Limerick road.

The homes include a mix of semi-detached houses, 24 three-bedroom houses, and 71 four-bedroom houses, with private gardens and set in a landscaped family-friendly estate.

Prices start from €260,000 for three-beds and €280,000 for four-beds. Buyers will be able to get support for up to 25% of the cost through the Government’s affordable housing fund.

The application process for the first tranche of 38 homes will open on 24 October, with 22 of the homes ready to be occupied by Christmas 2022, and the remaining 16 to be completed in 2023.

Councillor Danny Collins, Mayor of County of Cork, said they are expecting “very strong demand” for the “beautifully designed” houses in Clonmore.

“There is a huge demand for housing in the County, and Cork County Council is delighted to be partnering with the LDA and the O’Flynn Group to deliver this much needed affordable housing,” he said.

The Mallow homes are being delivered by the LDA as part of Project Tosaigh, which was announced last year by the government to unlock privately owned land with planning permission, where delivery stalled due to financing and other constraints.

The LDA now has a pipeline of projects anticipated to deliver approximately 1,000 affordable for sale and cost rental homes across the country by the end of the year.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD said that Project Tosaigh will see 5,000 new social and affordable homes delivered by the end of 2026.

“The Clonmore scheme is the first of what I expect to be several announcements before year-end that will show the policies we are implementing will ensure that people can achieve the dream of homeownership and have their own home for life,” he said.

For further details on the Clonmore scheme and how to apply visit %Cork County Council's website%

Read More

Human trafficking ‘in every village and town’, says Cork head of Garda National Protective Services Bureau

More in this section

New store to open on Patrick Street this month creating up to 10 jobs New store to open on Patrick Street this month creating up to 10 jobs
Man arrested in Cork to appear in Kerry court in relation to fatal assault Man arrested in Cork to appear in Kerry court in relation to fatal assault
Councillors condemn Irish Water’s poor communication Councillors condemn Irish Water’s poor communication
affordable homesmallowclonmorecork county council
<p>There was a large garda presence, outside the court, including armed members of the armed response unit from Limerick. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD</p>

Man charged with murder of his brother in Kerry cemetery 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more