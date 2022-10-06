Increased costs threatening business says Cork publican

Independent and family-owned restaurants, pubs and coffee shops are facing into one of the bleakest winters in years, with rising costs threatening the viability of much-loved stores in Cork city and county.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean O’Donovan represents the Bandon area and is a publican facing rising costs.
One small business owner told The Echo that banks are increasingly unwilling to lend to small businesses, and prefer the larger franchises, which they see as a smaller risk.
“You can’t even get business service,” says Cllr O’Donovan.
“You have to email in your change order and pick it up at certain hours. If you miss it, it’s just tough luck. I’ve been left having to trade at the weekend without having my coin order because I was late picking it up. The banks are certainly not making it easy.”
Electricity bills have tripled recently. Pubs have to keep their pumps going at all times to serve customers pints.
Councillor O’Donovan says the government’s offer of up to €10,000 to offset business bills will certainly help.
At present, Cllr O’Donovan charges €4.60 for a pint of Guinness, but he has no plans to increase this.