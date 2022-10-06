Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 15:05

Increased costs threatening business says Cork publican

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean O’Donovan represents the Bandon area and is a publican facing rising costs.
Increased costs threatening business says Cork publican

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean O’Donovan represents the Bandon area and is a publican facing rising costs. Picture Denis Boyle

Eoin Kelleher

Independent and family-owned restaurants, pubs and coffee shops are facing into one of the bleakest winters in years, with rising costs threatening the viability of much-loved stores in Cork city and county.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean O’Donovan represents the Bandon area and is a publican facing rising costs.

“The overheads, the costs of rents and rates – it’s not easy. 

“Covid changed a lot of things. People started bringing their lunch to work from home and the footfall isn’t there anymore. A lot of people are working from home and that has a knock-on effect as well.” 

One small business owner told The Echo that banks are increasingly unwilling to lend to small businesses, and prefer the larger franchises, which they see as a smaller risk. 

“You can’t even get business service,” says Cllr O’Donovan. 

Councillor O’Donovan says the government’s offer of up to €10,000 to offset business bills will certainly help.  Photo: Billy MacGill.
Councillor O’Donovan says the government’s offer of up to €10,000 to offset business bills will certainly help.  Photo: Billy MacGill.

“You have to email in your change order and pick it up at certain hours. If you miss it, it’s just tough luck. I’ve been left having to trade at the weekend without having my coin order because I was late picking it up. The banks are certainly not making it easy.” 

Read More

Cork city road closure next Monday to allow for Irish Water works

Electricity bills have tripled recently. Pubs have to keep their pumps going at all times to serve customers pints.

“It’s not easy. I am looking at low-energy lighting to see what savings that can make. This won’t last forever, and if we can just get over the hump.” 

Councillor O’Donovan says the government’s offer of up to €10,000 to offset business bills will certainly help. 

At present, Cllr O’Donovan charges €4.60 for a pint of Guinness, but he has no plans to increase this. 

“That would be the last resort. I think the customers are already paying enough for the pint.”

More in this section

Man accused of ramming multiple garda cars in Cork remanded in custody Man accused of ramming multiple garda cars in Cork remanded in custody
Water bills to rise to average &pound;376 West Cork water outage leaves many without supply today
Cork city road closure next Monday to allow for Irish Water works Cork city road closure next Monday to allow for Irish Water works
corkcork businessbandon
<p>Crosshaven telescope that was vandalised recently.</p>

Cork coastal village frustrated by vandalism to community-funded telescope

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more