Cork city road closure next Monday to allow for Irish Water works

Irish Water has announced it will close a northside road on Monday, in the latest of an ongoing series of disruptions caused by works carried out on the company’s behalf.

In a letter posted to residents, the construction company Ward and Burke, working for Irish Water, said it intends to close Buxton Hill in Sunday’s Well from 8am to 4pm on Monday, October, 10.

The company said Irish Water would be undertaking a national leakage reduction programme to fix and replace old and damaged pipes, and, as part of this, it would be closing Buxton Hill for the day to complete works.

“It would be greatly appreciated if all residents in Buxton Hill could have their vehicles moved outside of the area in advance of the works commencing on Monday morning,” the company said, adding that it regretted any inconvenience caused.

Residents in the area have complained about works which have been ongoing for over a year in the Shanakiel, Sunday’s Well and North Mall areas of the city, and which have seen frequent road closures.

In July, a city councillor said some local residents were frustrated at what they saw as a complete lack of notice about roads being repeatedly dug up by Irish Water contractors.

Sinn Féin’s Councillor Mick Nugent said he had heard expressions of “incredulity” at certain sections of road along the North Mall and Sunday’s Well Road being “repeatedly dug up, filled in, and then dug back up all over again”.

Ward and Burke said the project team could be contacted for further information on 021 2296121.