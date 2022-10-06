‘Tireless’ community advocate recognised in Carrigaline

CARRIGALINE municipal district held a civic reception in County Hall this week to honour a man who has been a “tireless advocate” for his native Passage West.

A presentation was made to honour Jim Murphy and the outstanding contribution he has made to his hometown.

Mr Murphy’s commitment spans the decades, from being a founder member of Passage Soccer Club with four others in 1972. It has grown from a small schoolboys’ club, with no pitch, to the present very strong club with facilities at Rockenham Park. Jim is honorary president of the club to this day.

“Jim Murphy has been a tireless advocate for Passage West all his life,” said chairman of Carrigaline municipal district Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan.

“In August 2018, Jim and his daughter Angela opened the doors of the Passage West Maritime Museum with the support of Cork County Council. The focus of the museum centres on the story of Passage West and its relationship with the sea. His continued contributions at local level in his hometown of Passage West make him an integral part of the local community and his exceptional contributions have shaped Passage West.

“He was a founder member of the Men’s Shed, River Users Committee, he was a Labour Party town commissioner for 25 years, and former chairman of the town council. We are privileged to have him among us.”

Mr Murphy said he was honoured by the reception.

“Having a sense of pride in the unique history of Passage West and its people was always my driving force,” he said. “My goal and focus were to promote Passage West [as] a great place to live.”

Independent councillor Danny Collins, the mayor of Co Cork, said: “Community heroes of the calibre of Jim Murphy are few and far between.

Read More Jail for man who assaulted paramedic who went to his assistance in Cork city

“Jim has become a significant part of the history of Passage West. His reach goes beyond Passage West and he has helped many voluntary and charitable groups in Cork City in various projects when he was responsible for corporate social responsibility with Johnson & Johnson.

“It’s so important to celebrate Jim’s achievements not only for his sake, but for all the young people in Cork county who may be inspired to follow his example and contribute to their hometowns