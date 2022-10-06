'It is dragging on': Concern for students as wait goes on for Junior Cert results 

CORK secondary school principals have called for clarity for their Junior Cycle students who have yet to get a confirmed date for the publication of their examination results.

This year’s Leaving Certificate results were published later than normal on September 2 and the State Examinations Commission (SEC) intend to issue the appeal results through the Candidate Self Service Portal this Friday, but there is no definite date for the publication of the Junior Cycle results.

The principal of St Peter’s Community School in Passage West Tony McSweeney said his students have expressed concerns about the situation dragging on.

“There is very much a concern from our students. There is that bit of anxiety now and it is dragging on. There have been a few indications of dates but to be fair to the SEC there was nothing concrete.

“Those students put in a hard three years so hopefully it can be resolved quickly for them. They need clarity and the opportunity to celebrate their achievements as well. I would be hopeful there will be a date announced soon. Both the students and their parents need a definite date,” he added.

The principal of Coláiste Chríost Rí, Padraig Mac An Rí, said everyone wants to see the situation resolved sooner rather than later. “Both students and their parents want clarity. At this stage they want to get their results and people want to see this resolved sooner rather than later especially coming on the back of two years of upheaval. It would be nice to close this off.” The secondary school principal said last year’s third year students deserve their ‘time’ in the sun.

“Everybody accepts the SEC had to prioritise the Leaving Cert results. Now that is done it is time to get the Junior Cycle results out as quickly as possible. They need their results too and they deserve their time in the sun.

“The impetus of the results is lost the longer it goes,” said the principal of Douglas Community School Pat Barry.

“The exams were done in June. We are now at the beginning of October, and we have no results. Schools do use the Junior Cert results for the sorting of classes especially in the core subjects. Without those results it is impossible to do that task. The impetus of the results is lost the longer it goes,” he said.

Mr Barry said it is ‘unfair’ for students to wait so long to receive results.

“The closer to the exams that they get the results the more meaningful it is to the students. If you are talking about getting them four or five months down the road it has lost its effect really. It is unfair and their experience to date of the system won’t be very positive.”

A spokesperson for the SEC told The Echo several issues have impacted the arrangements for the delivery of the Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle examinations this year.

“Some 131,000 candidates entered to sit the examinations this year, an increase of 6% compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019. This was a significant undertaking in the current year considering the ongoing effects of Covid-19.

“The requirement for increased numbers of examiners across all subjects especially at Junior Cycle has been especially challenging in the current year. As in any year, priority is given to the Leaving Certificate given the importance of these results to candidates as they progress to employment, further education, and higher education.” The spokesman said that work on the processing of the Junior Cycle results is ‘ongoing’, but they are unable to provide a date for the publication of the results.

“Work on the processing of Junior Cycle results is ongoing, with marking complete in most subjects. Given the priority afforded to the Leaving Certificate appeals, we are not yet able to provide a date for the issue of the Junior Cycle results at this time.

“Every effort will be made by the SEC to issue these results as soon as possible and to provide candidates, parents and schools with certainty about the arrangements for issuing the results in due course,” the spokesman added.