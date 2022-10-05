Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 09:00

Former Cork pub set to be transformed into apartments 

The former pub changed its name numerous times over the years, trading under names including The Gill Tavern, The Beggarman and The Red Horse Inn.
Former Cork pub set to be transformed into apartments 

The Beggarman on Gillabbey Street which includes an upstairs 35-seat cinema

Amy Nolan

A FORMER pub located in close proximity to University College Cork (UCC) is set to be turned into apartments, following a grant of conditional planning permission from Cork City Council.

In late July, applicant Dan O’Brien lodged an application with the council seeking permission to change the use of 14/15 Gillabbey Street and 98 Street to develop three apartments.

A description of the proposed development said the works would include internal alterations and minor alterations to the front and side elevations.

No additional parking was proposed as part of the development.

The former pub changed its name numerous times over the years, trading under names including The Gill Tavern, The Beggarman and The Red Horse Inn.

In a report prepared by a Cork City Council planner ahead of a decision on the application, it said that the proposal for three units on a confined site “limits the opportunity to provide public open space” but that “given the small number of units and the proximity to the city centre” the plans were considered acceptable.

The council has now given the green light to the proposals, subject to seven conditions.

One condition stipulates that, in the interests of protecting the character of the architectural conservation area, certain design elements must be submitted to the planning authority and the conservation officer for written agreement before the commencement of development. 

Another states that revised first floor plans and particulars showing a full partition between Unit 2 and Unit 3 must also be submitted for written agreement.

More in this section

Garda stock Man fined for drunkenness and threatening words to Cork garda
'Stay safe, Daddy': Olympian and TV star bids farewell to family in Cork and heads back to Ukraine and army reserve 'Stay safe, Daddy': Olympian and TV star bids farewell to family in Cork and heads back to Ukraine and army reserve
Chemicals caused sediment to discolour water on northside of Cork, Irish Water admits Chemicals caused sediment to discolour water on northside of Cork, Irish Water admits
#housingcork
<p>47-year-old Michael McInerney, who lives at hostel accommodation in Cork, had slurred speech and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from him</p>

Warrant issued for man to be brought to Cork court for sentencing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more