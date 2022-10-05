Former Cork pub set to be transformed into apartments 

A FORMER pub located in close proximity to University College Cork (UCC) is set to be turned into apartments, following a grant of conditional planning permission from Cork City Council.

In late July, applicant Dan O’Brien lodged an application with the council seeking permission to change the use of 14/15 Gillabbey Street and 98 Street to develop three apartments.

A description of the proposed development said the works would include internal alterations and minor alterations to the front and side elevations.

No additional parking was proposed as part of the development.

The former pub changed its name numerous times over the years, trading under names including The Gill Tavern, The Beggarman and The Red Horse Inn.

In a report prepared by a Cork City Council planner ahead of a decision on the application, it said that the proposal for three units on a confined site “limits the opportunity to provide public open space” but that “given the small number of units and the proximity to the city centre” the plans were considered acceptable.

The council has now given the green light to the proposals, subject to seven conditions.

One condition stipulates that, in the interests of protecting the character of the architectural conservation area, certain design elements must be submitted to the planning authority and the conservation officer for written agreement before the commencement of development.

Another states that revised first floor plans and particulars showing a full partition between Unit 2 and Unit 3 must also be submitted for written agreement.