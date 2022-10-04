Long traffic delays around Cork 

Rain and inclement weather caused delays in and out of Cork city this morning, while a number of incidents and collisions also contributed to build-ups of traffic.

There were reports of long delays eastbound on the N40 South Ring Road, with traffic building as far as Douglas at times.

Gardaí attended the scene of a reported collision at the junction of Grand Parade and Washington Street at approximately 8.30am, with Gardaí also in attendance at another incident on the N20, by the junction leading to Assumption Road.

Dunkettle

Motorists also continue to need to allow additional time for their journeys at peak times around the Dunkettle roundabout.

This morning there was a van broken down on the inner lane of the Dunkettle Roundabout at the north western side, and extra caution was needed until the recovery truck arrived.

Cork motorists can expect lane closures in the area to continue for at least another week.

On social media yesterday a spokesperson for the construction project said: “The scope of the traffic management measures will be reduced as the works are progressed and we hope that these traffic management arrangements will be substantially reduced by Friday. October 14, 2022.”