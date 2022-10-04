Cork soccer star donates Premier League jerseys to Bandon AFC

CORK soccer star Conor Hourihane has donated four Premier League jerseys to Bandon AFC which the club will auction off to raise funds.

The Bandon native who played underage soccer with his local club before embarking on a successful professional career has donated a Leicester City jersey that was worn by former England striker Jamie Vardy in an EPL semi-final tie in 2020 and Conor’s own signed jersey that he wore playing for Aston Villa in the final game of the 2019/20 season.

He has also donated a signed Seamus Coleman Everton jersey which the Ireland international wore playing against Aston Villa in July 2020 and a Manchester City jersey which was worn by Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne in January 2020.

Bandon AFC player Brendan Cullen said the jerseys will be put up for auction through their various social media platforms before interested parties can bid via individual WhatsApp groups for each jersey.

“We will be putting the jerseys up online on our various social media platforms and then create an individual WhatsApp group for each auction.

“Interested people will have a few weeks to bid away for their preferred soccer jersey. When you are added to the group you will be able to see how the process is working, so you can pull out whenever suits you or go higher if you want. Bidding will start at 9am on Monday, October 10, and will finish on Sunday, October 30 at 6pm,” he added.

Conor Hourihane when he was with Aston Villa. Hourihane has donated four Premier League jerseys to Bandon AFC which the club will auction off to raise funds. Pic: Will Oliver/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

Brendan said the money raised from the fundraiser will go towards the daily running of the club.

“We would expect demand to be very good. We hope to raise a good bit of money. They are all well-known players, and they are Premier League jerseys.

"The money raised will be for the general day-to-day running of the club. We recently installed an astroturf pitch and it will help with that as well with regards to buying netting.”

“He is such a role model for all within the club,” Brendan said about Conor who is now playing for Derby County. “He is a great ambassador for the town and club. He is generous and has never forgotten his roots. We are very proud of him.”

To get added to the WhatsApp group people can contact Brendan Cullen at 086-1076196 or email bafcjerseyauction@gmail.com.