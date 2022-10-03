Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 20:35

Cork hospital urges non-emergency patients to avail of other services as ED demand increases

While the department remains open, delays are being experienced. 
Mercy University Hospital (MUH) is appealing to patients needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services as the hospital is currently experiencing high demand for its ED services. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) is appealing to patients needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services as the hospital is currently experiencing high demand for its Emergency Department (ED) services.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for the hospital said this is due to a "marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients" in addition to "caring for frail older persons with complex needs".

"The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays," the spokesperson continued. 

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

The hospital has also reminded the public that SouthDoc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

The spokesperson stated that patient care "is a priority at MUH" and that hospital management "would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for".

