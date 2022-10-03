Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 10:30

CUH records highest number of patients on trolleys in ED

Breda Graham

Cork University Hospital (CUH) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in an Emergency Department (ED) across the country on Monday morning.

There were 74 patients on trolleys in the hospital’s ED as of 8am this morning.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were 33 patients on trolleys in the ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

In total, there were 107 patients waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals.

There were no patients recorded on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH) this morning.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the second-highest number of patients on trolleys waiting in the ED across the country.

The hospital recorded 53 patients waiting on trolleys in the ED, while a further 21 patients were on trolleys elsewhere in the hospital.

Motorists warned to allow extra time on N40 at peak times

