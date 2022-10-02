Boots pharmacies offering flu and Covid vaccination service

BOOTS pharmacies in Cork, and across the country, are offering the winter flu jab this autumn, as well as a flu and Covid-19 jab combo service.

This year, there is the option to book an appointment to get a flu and Covid-19 vaccination together at the same appointment.

There are a number of new services available to help people combat winter illness.

The winter flu vaccination service is available for adults aged 18 and above along with the winter flu nasal vaccination service for children aged 2 – 17 years.

As well as this, the Covid-19 Vaccination Service for adults and children aged 12 years and above is currently being administered, along with the combo package of the winter flu plus Covid-19 vaccination service for adults aged 18 years and above.

The pharmacy has stipulated that to avail of the vaccinations, customers will need to be eligible for each vaccine with no clinical contradictions.

The flu vaccination service is free of charge for persons for whom vaccination is recommended by the HSE such as those over the age of 65 or anyone over the age of 18 within at-risk groups; otherwise, there is a charge of €30.

There will be no charge for Covid-19 vaccinations and patients are welcome to attend for their first dose of Covid vaccination or any subsequent doses indicated including boosters in line with HSE eligibility criteria.

At the launch of the service, Caoimhe McAuley, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots, said: “This year, we are delighted to be able to offer our customers vaccinations against both flu and Covid-19. We know that these viruses are easily transmitted through the winter season and that being vaccinated is the best way of reducing your chances of being infected with or suffering from complications that can arise from either. We also know that vaccinations should reduce the spread within the community. Our online booking system makes it convenient for customers and will minimise waiting times where possible”.

Boots Ireland is a leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer with 92 Boots stores and just over 2,300 employees.

To book an appointment, go to https://www.boots.ie/winter-flu-vaccination-service The pharmacy asks patients to read some key information to ensure the service is suitable and complete the pre-consultation form for the service that they wish to avail of and book an appointment for a time that suits them.