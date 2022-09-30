Cybercrime trial set for Cork Circuit Criminal Court

A book of evidence was served on the lawyer representing a 40-year-old man charged in Cork with alleged cybercrimes following an investigation here and by the FBI in America.

Suleman Mazhar, who was previously of Moneygourney, Douglas, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed that a book of evidence had been served on barrister Brian Leahy on behalf of the accused. Mr Leahy appeared in court for the accused.

Judge Colm Roberts sent the case forward to the first day of the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 25.

The accused was remanded in custody until that date but Mr Leahy BL said the accused would be appealing his refusal of bail to the High Court in Dublin.

The defendant is accused of having a smart card reader to make false financial instruments at a house at Railway Street, Passage West, County Cork, having 52 plastic cards embedded with smart chips and magnetic strips and a final count of alleged money-laundering between August 2020 and July 2021.

Sergeant Wesley Kenny said that their investigation into alleged transfers of crypto-currency had seen the accused allegedly involved in over 2,000 transactions involving $346,000 (dollars) over a one-year period.

The accused gave evidence of buying five bitcoins at €109 each and their value going to a high of €62,000 each.

Judge Roberts gave the accused the legal warning about notices he must give to the prosecution if he is relying on an alibi defence.