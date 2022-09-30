'Lucky to be in Cork' Migrants to Cork detail their stories

Nasc, the Cork-based Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, has launched a report which compiles the stories of 24 people, and their experiences moving to Cork from 18 countries around the world.

The report showcases the “very real, lived experience of migrants to Cork City” and gives migrants an opportunity to talk about integration “in their own words”.

In the last 22 years, Ireland has become home to more than 535,475 migrants or people of migrant background from over 200 countries.

Census data from 2016 shows that Cork City has the fastest growing foreign population in the country, with the city’s population of non-Irish residents having increased by over 17% between 2011 and 2016.

Census data from 2016 shows that Cork City has the fastest growing foreign population in the country, with the city’s population of non-Irish residents having increased by over 17% between 2011 and 2016.

Nasc hopes that the newly launched report, We are Cork: Stories from a Diverse City will act as a stepping stone for the development of further integration policies and initiatives in Cork City.

Twenty-four participants shared their stories for the report, from those who have lived in Ireland for over two decades, to newer arrivals.

'Best place to be'

Reasons for moving to Cork are diverse, whether it be moving for love, to find employment, or to flee persecution and danger at home.

While every moving personal story is unique, there are common threads among the accounts of people that are overwhelmingly positive about life in Cork City.

While every moving personal story is unique, there are common threads among the accounts of people that are overwhelmingly positive about life in Cork City.

“Cork is the best place to be. I realised that Cork people are very welcoming, generous, always willing to help and of course love to hear why you came and what brought you to their country.

“I truly feel very lucky to be in Cork”, says Hawrey Mahmoud, who fled Iraq when he was 16 years old. He now manages a barber and hairdressing salon at Paul Street Shopping Centre.

Interviewees share their appreciation for the welcome of friendly and helpful people, the sing-song Cork accent, and of course, the Cork delicacy that is spiced beef.

However, key themes that recur in each life story also include experiences of racism and discrimination, struggles with feelings of isolation and under-representation in political and cultural life, as well as issues with finding somewhere to live and work.

Direct provision

Many criticise their experiences of direct provision, and the stigma they felt from others while they lived there.

Some spoke of the initial sense of relief and joy on reaching Ireland fading away, as they spent years in the limbo of direct provision, waiting for a decision on their case.

Some spoke of the initial sense of relief and joy on reaching Ireland fading away, as they spent years in the limbo of direct provision, waiting for a decision on their case.

Nasc CEO Fiona Hurley said that the report shows that there is still a lot of work to be done on integration in Cork, particularly in tackling racism and discrimination and under-employment.

“However, there are also plenty of positives in people’s experiences of Cork. Overall people felt a sense of safety in Cork and believed that it was a good place to have their homes and raise their families,” she said.

“We can also see how individual acts of kindnesses or solidarity from neighbours or strangers can really help cement people’s sense of belonging in Cork and can stay with them for years. Each of us individually can also be part of making Cork a more welcoming place and a safe harbour for all,” she said.

Funding for the report as an integration project for Cork City was secured by Nasc from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund in 2019, and the report was also supported by Cork City Council and by the HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

Funding for the report as an integration project for Cork City was secured by Nasc from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund in 2019, and the report was also supported by Cork City Council and by the HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.