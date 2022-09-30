Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Zebra crossing to be installed on dangerous junction on Cork city's northside

The need for a pedestrian crossing had been highlighted by local councillors and by parents of pupils in the school, who last year petitioned for the crossing to be developed
Triona Dunlea, with son Oscar, hands over a petition to Cllr Kenneth Collins for Cork City Council signed by hundreds of local residents and parents from Scoil Padre Pio requesting a pedestrian crossing on St Colmcille Road. Also, Cllr Mick Nugent, and Christine Moynihan with her children Rían and David Hills. Picture: Denis Minihane

Amy Nolan

COUNCILLORS in the city’s North West ward have given their approval for plans to develop a zebra crossing at a busy junction near Scoil Padre Pio in Churchfield.

The need for a pedestrian crossing had been highlighted by local councillors and by parents of pupils in the school, who last year petitioned for the crossing to be developed.

The new crossing will be constructed at the junction of St Colmcille’s Road and Churchfield Way Lower.

In a report to ward councillors at their most recent Local Area Committee (LAC) meeting, the council said it recognised the need for the crossing to improve road safety on the L1117 St Colmcille’s Road.

“St Colmcille’s Road and its environs is a primarily residential area and is one of the main links between the Churchfield and Shandon/Blackpool areas.

“North of the St Colmcille Rd / Churchfield Way Lower junction are the Before 5 Family Centre, Gerry O’Sullivan Park and Churchfield Allotments.

“To the south are extensive residential areas, and the Church of the Ascension.

“This arrangement of residential areas and community facilities creates a significant pedestrian desire line across St Colmcille’s Rd at the junction,” it stated.

The report added that, when complete, the scheme “will bring about a substantial improvement in pedestrian safety and connectivity in this area”.

A public consultation process on the proposed crossing commenced in August. No submissions or observations were received by the deadline. The crossing will be funded under the Department of Transport’s low cost safety improvement scheme.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins welcomed the approval of the zebra crossing at the LAC meeting.

“It’s very welcome. It’s a very, very busy road with articulated trucks and so on and it’s a very populated area so there’s a real need for this crossing,” he added.

Mr Collins commended the parents of the school who organised the petition for the crossing which garnered hundreds of signatures.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also welcomed the progress.

