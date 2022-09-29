Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 11:35

New €7m Aldi for North Cork

The new store will create up to 25 new jobs in the area as well as 80 jobs during construction.
New €7m Aldi for North Cork

The spacious new store will feature 103 car parking spaces and eight bike parking spaces along with four electric vehicle charging points. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

Echo reporter

Work has begun on a new €7m Aldi in Kanturk.

The new store will create up to 25 new jobs in the area, as well as 80 jobs during construction.

Located on Percival Street, the environmentally friendly store is expected to open in summer 2023 and will be powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The spacious new store will feature 103 car parking spaces and eight bike parking spaces along with four electric vehicle charging points.

The supermarket currently stocks over 1,800 products and works with over 330 Irish suppliers. 
The supermarket currently stocks over 1,800 products and works with over 330 Irish suppliers. 

Aldi Ireland employs over 4,650 people and operates a network of 152 stores across the country, with stores in each county in the Republic of Ireland.

The supermarket currently stocks over 1,800 products and works with over 330 Irish suppliers. 

In addition to this, Aldi has invested more than €5.5m in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which provides an opportunity to Irish food and drink companies to gain a listing in Aldi’s 150 stores.

Aldi also works with a number of national charities including Barnardos, FoodCloud, and the Irish Cancer Society. 

Read More

Gardaí and number of children brought to hospital after serious incident in Cork

To date, Aldi has donated over 2.35 million meals to FoodCloud, equating to a saving of almost €3 million for the charity while also benefiting the environment saving an equivalent of 3.2 million tonnes of CO2.

To date, Aldi has donated over 2.35 million meals to FoodCloud, equating to a saving of almost €3 million for the charity while also benefiting the environment saving an equivalent of 3.2 million tonnes of CO2. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.
To date, Aldi has donated over 2.35 million meals to FoodCloud, equating to a saving of almost €3 million for the charity while also benefiting the environment saving an equivalent of 3.2 million tonnes of CO2. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background 'Baseball bats are for games,' judge tells man who claims he had one for protection
'I didn't mean it': Man charged with manslaughter in Cork  'I didn't mean it': Man charged with manslaughter in Cork 
'All we can do is batten down the hatches': Cork family's Disney plans on hold due to hurricane  'All we can do is batten down the hatches': Cork family's Disney plans on hold due to hurricane 
corkcork businessnorth cork
<p>It is understood there were six young children, including an infant in the car. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Gardaí and number of children brought to hospital after serious incident in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more