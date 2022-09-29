New €7m Aldi for North Cork

Work has begun on a new €7m Aldi in Kanturk.

The new store will create up to 25 new jobs in the area, as well as 80 jobs during construction.

Located on Percival Street, the environmentally friendly store is expected to open in summer 2023 and will be powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The spacious new store will feature 103 car parking spaces and eight bike parking spaces along with four electric vehicle charging points.

The supermarket currently stocks over 1,800 products and works with over 330 Irish suppliers.

Aldi Ireland employs over 4,650 people and operates a network of 152 stores across the country, with stores in each county in the Republic of Ireland.

The supermarket currently stocks over 1,800 products and works with over 330 Irish suppliers.

In addition to this, Aldi has invested more than €5.5m in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which provides an opportunity to Irish food and drink companies to gain a listing in Aldi’s 150 stores.

Aldi also works with a number of national charities including Barnardos, FoodCloud, and the Irish Cancer Society.

Read More Gardaí and number of children brought to hospital after serious incident in Cork

To date, Aldi has donated over 2.35 million meals to FoodCloud, equating to a saving of almost €3 million for the charity while also benefiting the environment saving an equivalent of 3.2 million tonnes of CO2.