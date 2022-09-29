Gardaí injured and patrol cars rammed in serious incident in Cork

Gardaí arrested a man following a dangerous driving incident that saw six Garda cars damaged and two Gardaí hospitalised.

A man driving a van, with a woman and six children inside, caused serious concern in Fermoy around 9pm last night when members of the public reported a distressed woman in a vehicle in the area.

It is understood there were six young children, including an infant in the car.

Gardai made several attempts to stop the vehicle as it made its way to Cork city and over to the southside of the city, to Mahon.

The Armed Support Unit from Anglesea Street Garda station came to assist the operation and this unit managed to stop the van using a stinger device on the N28 Cork to Carrigaline road on Carrs Hill at 10pm.

Two members of An Garda Siochana were sent to hospital for treatment following the incident along with the six children and woman who were in the van and were assessed by medical professionals following the incident.

A Garda source said it was likely the two members of the force would be released this morning.