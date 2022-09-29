Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Fresh hopes for progress on Cork Events Centre

It comes following the announcement of €15m in Budget 2023 for the project.
Artist impressions of the Event Centre as of 15/10/2019 and the bridges that give access. Pictures supplied by G-Net 3D www.gnet.ie.

Eoin Kelleher

There are fresh hopes at progress on the long-awaited Events Centre for Cork following the announcement of €15m in Budget 2023 for the project.

Hopes are high that the three main parties involved, Cork City Council, construction company BAM, and Live Nation entertainment company, can move forwards and have the final design completed by the end of next month, according to Fine Gael Councillor Des Cahill.

“We’re all hoping that with all the other problems going on with construction over the last year, that it won’t be delayed.” 

He also clarified that the €15m announced is coming directly from the government through the Council. “It’s not additional money. It has been reaffirmed,” he told The Echo.

Mr Cahill said an events centre would have a “hugely positive impact”. 

“You only have to look at the Marquee, and what that does for the Summer when it’s there.” 

He added: “It’s very positive that the money has been reassured.” 

Fianna Fáil Councillor Seán Martin said it was his belief that as the €15m had come across, there must have been discussions behind the scenes to advance the project over the line. He continued: “I just want it to happen. I think it would be very good for the whole area, for French’s Quay, all along South Main Street. It would be the catalyst for Barrack Street.” 

Some €48m has already been earmarked for rejuvenation projects in this area, so it would tie in with that, added Mr Martin.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing confirmed that the Cork Event Centre was included as a commitment under Project Ireland 2040 with a view to contributing to the achievement of the Government’s objectives around urban regeneration. 

“Responsibility for the advancement of proposals for the development of the Cork Event Centre is, in the first instance, a matter for Cork City Council,” the spokesperson added.

The proposed events centre, which was first approved around 10 years ago, has met a number of snags over the past decade.

It's over six years since the sod was officially turned on the project.

<p>Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court, “Baseball bats are for games – not for any other purpose.” Picture: iStock</p>

'Baseball bats are for games,' judge tells man who claims he had one for protection

