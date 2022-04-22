Pictures: Two Norries record milestone episode in Lord Mayor's Chambers

The Two Norries, Cork’s hugely popular podcasters, recorded their 100th episode in the Lord Mayor’s chambers in City Hall with special guests the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher, Cork Penny Dinners co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey, and Cork Life Centre director Don O’Leary.

The first order of business in the Lord Mayor’s chambers was to move the mayor’s desk, a job that fell to Cllr Kelleher, the Two Norries and The Echo’s reporter.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher (centre) pictured with the Two Norries - Timmy Long and James Leonard - and guests Caitriona Twomey (Cork Penny Dinners) and Dan O'Leary of Cork Life Centre. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Two Norries, James Leonard and Timmy Long, had been invited by Cllr Kelleher to record a podcast in City Hall, and the visitors were quickly put to work readying the room.

Both podcasters, who have overcome addiction and imprisonment, admitted to being emotional at recording their 100th episode in such historic surroundings, and among such friends.

Welcoming his guests to the Lord Mayor’s chambers, Cllr Kelleher said the night was a very special occasion.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher looking at a screen with James Leonard and Producer Rohan Meegan prior to the 'Two Norries' 100th Podcast which took place in the Lord Mayors Chambers in City Hall recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“It’s an honour and a privilege to have James and Timmy here, two Northside lads who have overcome great difficulties and turned their lives around, and who have made our city a better place,” Cllr Kelleher said.

“Caitríona Twomey and Don O’Leary are two of the best people in our city, and we are very lucky to have them.”

The hour-long discussion covered a range of societal issues, with politics, trauma, addiction, homelessness and education featuring strongly, and if there wasn’t always consensus, the debate was always informed and respectful.

Next stop for the Two Norries would be an appearance on Friday night’s Late Late Show, and while Don O’Leary urged them to “Show them jackeens how it’s done”, it was obvious that for the Hollyhill natives, venues don’t get much bigger than the Lord Mayor’s chambers.

The Two Norries’ 100th podcast will be available on Acast from April 30.