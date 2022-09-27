Cork Airport receives €6m in Budget funding for state-of-the-art security system

There will soon be no need to take out your liquids or laptop when flying out of Cork, as Cork Airport is to receive €6m in funding from Budget 2023 to introduce a state-of-the-art security screening system.

As part of Tuesday’s Budget funding announcement, Cork Airport has received €6m in capital funding for 2023.

This funding will support the commencement of a “significant security screening project” at Cork Airport next year.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, said that the €6m in funding is “in recognition of the important role of Cork Airport to the economy of the south region and nationally”.

Cork Airport has welcomed the funding and thanked the Departments of Transport and Public Expenditure and Reform for the allocation, which will allow the airport to install a state-of-the-art security screening system.

The new system will end the need to remove the likes of laptops, liquids, and gels from cabin baggage.

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll, said the funding builds on supports provided to the airport in 2021 and 2022.

“The €6m funding will be put towards the upgrading of our passenger security screening area. This project will involve the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment as well as the completion of significant civil works within the terminal building,” he said.

“This upgrade will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage and will enhance the fantastic customer experience that passengers currently receive at Cork Airport,” he added.

Other Cork projects included in the 2023 Transport Budget of €3.51 billion include public consultations on the development of BusConnects Cork and Cork Light Rail Transit.

Funding has been allocated for the construction of Phase 1 of the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme, where a Railway Order will be sought for double tracking of the line between Midleton and Glounthaune.

It was also announced that the 2023 Budget will include funding for two Cork road projects. The 22km dual carriageway of the N22 Ballyvourney to Macroom bypass project and the M8/N40 Dunkettle Interchange upgrade to a free flow junction are both expected to be completed in 2024.