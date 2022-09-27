Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 20:28

Cork Airport receives €6m in Budget funding for state-of-the-art security system

The new security system will mean passengers will no longer have to remove the likes of laptops, liquids, and gels from cabin baggage.
Cork Airport receives €6m in Budget funding for state-of-the-art security system

There will soon be no need to take out your liquids or laptop when flying out of Cork, as Cork Airport is to receive €6m in funding from Budget 2023 to introduce a state-of-the-art security screening system.

Ellen O'Regan

There will soon be no need to take out your liquids or laptop when flying out of Cork, as Cork Airport is to receive €6m in funding from Budget 2023 to introduce a state-of-the-art security screening system.

As part of Tuesday’s Budget funding announcement, Cork Airport has received €6m in capital funding for 2023.

This funding will support the commencement of a “significant security screening project” at Cork Airport next year.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, said that the €6m in funding is “in recognition of the important role of Cork Airport to the economy of the south region and nationally”.

Cork Airport has welcomed the funding and thanked the Departments of Transport and Public Expenditure and Reform for the allocation, which will allow the airport to install a state-of-the-art security screening system.

The new system will end the need to remove the likes of laptops, liquids, and gels from cabin baggage.

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll, said the funding builds on supports provided to the airport in 2021 and 2022.

“The €6m funding will be put towards the upgrading of our passenger security screening area. This project will involve the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment as well as the completion of significant civil works within the terminal building,” he said.

“This upgrade will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage and will enhance the fantastic customer experience that passengers currently receive at Cork Airport,” he added.

Other Cork projects included in the 2023 Transport Budget of €3.51 billion include public consultations on the development of BusConnects Cork and Cork Light Rail Transit.

Funding has been allocated for the construction of Phase 1 of the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme, where a Railway Order will be sought for double tracking of the line between Midleton and Glounthaune.

It was also announced that the 2023 Budget will include funding for two Cork road projects. The 22km dual carriageway of the N22 Ballyvourney to Macroom bypass project and the M8/N40 Dunkettle Interchange upgrade to a free flow junction are both expected to be completed in 2024.

Read More

Call for clarity on €15m sum allocated to Cork Events Centre in Budget

More in this section

Call for clarity on €15m sum allocated to Cork Events Centre in Budget Call for clarity on €15m sum allocated to Cork Events Centre in Budget
Everything you need to know about today's Budget announcement Everything you need to know about today's Budget announcement
House for rent Budget 2023: Vacant homes tax 'a capitulation to landlords and developers', claims Cork TD
budget 2023cork airport
<p>Sexist and homophobic insults were hurled at gardaí by a man involved in numerous disturbances in Cork city including one where he kept falling as he tried to go up an escalator going down. Picture: iStock</p>

Sexist and homophobic insults hurled at gardaí by man involved in numerous disturbances

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more