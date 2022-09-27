Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 11:06

Ready to mingle: Quirky singles night in Cork city

Cork woman, Ramona Collins, owner of Something Different Events, is bringing a new way to date to the city.
Ready to mingle: Quirky singles night in Cork city

Wanting to bring a different kind of dating scene to the city, Collins has plans to couple up Cork through games nights, speed dating, mystery tours and more.

Elaine Whelan

FORGET swiping right, rolling a dice may be the new way for singles to meet their future partner.

Cork woman, Ramona Collins, owner of Something Different Events, is bringing a new way to date to the city.

“Special singles nights are a major thing in other countries but has yet to be taken up in Cork,” the event organiser said.

Wanting to bring a different kind of dating scene to the city, Collins has plans to couple up Cork through games nights, speed dating, mystery tours and more.

As well as the traditional board games, she also plans to get singles out of their comfort zone in games like beer pong and treasure hunts.

Collins expressed: “Since the lockdown, people are too shy. Single people are finding it hard to meet people now, they don’t know how to after it all. This is a way to bring people together.” 

Eventgoers can bring a buddy for moral support or fly solo.

“This is a way for people to meet, have fun and not to spend a fortune,” she said.

Read More

Pic of Cork marathon runner overtaking soccer legend causes a stir

“There aren’t really many options for dates around at the moment, other than the usual cinema trip or going for dinner.” Something Different Events caters to those over the age of 21 for a majority of the events but also plans to provide for the older age demographic, “who are more serious about settling down,” she continued.

The event organiser also plans to work with the colleges around Cork to provide special student nights.

“I don’t drink myself, so I wanted to create a fun way to socialise that doesn’t involve drinking,” Collins says.

The events company launched earlier in the year with a couple’s painting night.

Here, couples worked together to create a masterpiece and memories that they can treasure for years to come.

The next singles night will take place this coming Thursday, October 6 at 8pm in Forde’s Bar, Barracks Street.

For more information on any upcoming events, visit their Instagram page.

More in this section

Get the wet gear out: Met Éireann predicts rain for Cork Get the wet gear out: Met Éireann predicts rain for Cork
Cork Simon Community calls for 'decisive action' on vacant homes in Budget 2023 Cork Simon Community calls for 'decisive action' on vacant homes in Budget 2023
Garda stock Number of fraud and theft incidents increasing in Southern region
first datescorkcork business
<p>In true Cork fashion, a man from the Rebel County has outshone an international athlete at a recent sporting event. Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)</p>

Pic of Cork marathon runner overtaking soccer legend causes a stir

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more