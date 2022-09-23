'The drink took hold of him': Cork man who went out to enjoy afternoon of televised sport ended up in handcuffs 

A sports fan planning to have a few drinks while watching the All-Ireland hurling final and the golf Open on television had more than he planned and ended up in handcuffs for his aggressive behaviour.

John Sheehan of 4 Ashbrook Heights, Lehenaghmore, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour as well as being drunk and a danger to himself or others.

Garda Kian O’Sullivan encountered him in the early hours of July 18.

39-year-old Sheehan was being refused entry to Rearden’s on Washington Street.

It emerged that the defendant had been put out of Rearden’s but he continued to try to walk past security officers at the door.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant had to be placed in handcuffs because of his behaviour on the night and that he resisted having cuffs placed on him and aggressively pulled his arms away.

Diane Hallahan said, “He is absolutely mortified about his behaviour.

"He went out to watch the All-Ireland and the golf Open intending to have some drinks but the drink took hold of him.

“He is someone with a big interest in sport. He apologised to the guard after.”

Judge Alec Gabbett convicted and fined the accused €200 for his aggressive behaviour and took the drunkenness charge into consideration.