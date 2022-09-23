Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 17:23

Man who told gardaí to 'go f***k themselves' was 'remarkably polite' in court

Judge Alec Gabbett said that when he was dealing with the accused in court that he was very well spoken, quietly spoken, and remarkably polite.
Judge Alec Gabbett said that when he was dealing with the accused in court that he was very well spoken, quietly spoken, and remarkably polite.

Liam Heylin

A 31-year-old man who was “remarkably polite” when he appeared in court repeatedly told gardaí who encountered him on the streets to “go f*** themselves”.

When Gino Frahill was being sentenced at Cork District Court, it emerged that he had three previous convictions for assault and three more for assault causing harm.

Judge Alec Gabbett said that when he was dealing with the accused in court that he was very well spoken, quietly spoken, and remarkably polite.

Frahill appeared in court in person on September 22 and was remanded in custody to September 23 for sentencing and he appeared by video link from prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the latest offences committed by Gino Frahill, in July.

On July 10, at South Mall, gardaí received a report of a man having damaged cars at Sullivan’s Quay and South Gate Bridge.

Garda Dean O’Sullivan was approached by a member of the public about the matter.

“Garda O’Sullivan approached the man. He had slurred speech and was stumbling.

"Garda O’Sullivan demanded his name under Section 24 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act and he replied, ‘Go fuck yourselves. I don’t have to tell you f*** all.’

“While speaking with gardaí, Gino Frahill had his fists clenched,” the sergeant said.

Two days later, at Grand Parade, gardaí found the accused passed out.

They roused him and he refused to engage with gardaí.

Sgt Kelleher said Gino Frahill repeatedly told gardaí to go f*** themselves and as he was aggressive, he had to be placed in handcuffs.

Previous convictions included three for assault, three for assault causing harm, one for criminal damage, and two for wilfully impeding or obstructing gardaí.

Michael Quinlan, solicitor, said the defendant was homeless, and was couch-surfing at the homes of friends and using the day services of Cork Simon Community.

Judge Gabbett imposed an overall sentence of one month on Frahill on the new charges.

