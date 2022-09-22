From Reggie to Cinderella: Everyman unveils autumn programme

The Everyman has marked its 125th birthday with the launch of an autumn season of drama, music, and comedy.

Celebrating its century-and-a-quarter as a home for culture in Cork, the McCurtain St theatre’s autumn schedule offers a wide and varied selection of acts.

The season includes highlights such as the return of Pat Fitzpatrick’s Reggie from the Blackrock Road, several acts as part of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, the traditional Everyman panto, and, in November, the 67th Cork International Film Festival.

Reggie returns to The Everyman stage

Reggie’s return to The Everyman stage will be a four-night encore of his hit show An Evening with Reggie.

The traditional family panto is sure to light up the festive period, and this year’s show is Cinderella, directed by Catherine Mahon Buckley.

At The Everyman autumn season launch were Laura O'Mahony, Pat Fitzpatrick, Zoe Allman Walsh, Catherine Mahon Buckley, and John Spillane. Picture: Darragh Kane.

Dead Letter Office at Graffiti Theatre — part of the Everyman and Beyond programme — is a new play that explores the theme of migration and belonging through a story about connection.

The plays Our Tethered Kin and Heaven will appeal to theatre enthusiasts, as will Solar Bones, featuring acclaimed actor Stanley Townsend.

Award-winning dance innovators Junk Ensemble will showcase their recent work Dances Like a Bomb, and Irish National Opera returns with Don Pasquale, marking the beginning of a busy opera year at The Everyman in 2023.

A stellar comedy line-up includes performances from “Cork’s Queen” Laura O’Mahony, as well as Julie Jay, Jason Byrne, Deirdre O’Kane, and Sara Pascoe.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival will see several acts appear at The Everyman, including GoGo Penguin, Seun Kuti and Fela’s Egypt 80 and Hermeto Pascoal.

In November, film buffs will be in for a treat, as the theatre will transform into a cinema venue for the 67th Cork International Film Festival.

A range of musicians will appear at the theatre throughout the season, including Villagers, Christina Rogers in One Night of Adele, Eddi Reader, and Cork artist John Spillane, who will take to The Everyman stage for the 25th year in a row with his annual Christmas concert.

The Everyman Sunday Songbook team will present A Very Bublé-esque Christmas.

The theatre’s artistic director Sophie Motley said the longer nights would make for the perfect time to visit The Everyman and enjoy home-grown and international artists.

“As always, we’ve made sure that there is a show for everyone, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with our audiences,” said Ms Motley.

For further information and tickets, see www.everymancork.com, or for the box office, telephone 021 4501 673.