The craic is back: Culture Night returns to Cork

The return of Cork’s Culture Night, on Friday, September 23, sees venues all over the city once again open their doors to offer music, art, comedy, fashion, and literature.

Cork City’s own Culture Night programme boasts an array of over 150 events, taking place in 85 venues.

Cork City Council and The Good Room present Magic Nights by the Lee at Cork City Hall, a late-night free event that will run from 9pm to midnight.

Bringing together some of Cork city and county’s most legendary artists and contemporary musicians, this audio-visual feast will celebrate the history and culture of Leeside music and arts.

FishGoDeep are joined by Conal Creedon for a special commission for Magic Nights by The Lee as they showcase the music that they have created over the last 25 years.

John Spillane, Cork’s finest troubadour, has teamed up with poet and novelist Doireann Ní Ghríofa for a special show exclusively for Culture Night.

Brian Deady joins the show with alternate versions of some of his biggest hits whilst unleashing new creations on the night.

Stevie G, with Minnie Marley and Kestine, will bring some Hip Hop and urban flavours to the proceedings showcasing two of Cork's freshest rising stars.

Also based at City Hall, this year sees the return of the Culture Buses provided by Bus Eireann.

Featuring Words in Motion- spoken word performances by Cork poets and writers, curated by the Munster Literature Centre, and supported by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

The special bus service will begin at 7pm and will run until 10pm on the night, with buses leaving approximately every 20 minutes from the three Culture Stops at City Hall.

All Culture Night events are free, including the Culture Buses, although some require booking, and operate on a first come first served basis.

