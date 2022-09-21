Knife wielder who saw Cork store as child brothel found not guilty by reason of insanity

A MAN, 51, who pulled a knife from a holster in a restaurant storehouse claiming the premises was a child brothel has been found not guilty by reason of insanity at the time of the incident.

Judge Marian O’Leary made this finding at Cork District Court where Niall O’Brien’s solicitor Joseph Cuddigan presented evidence from a psychiatrist that the accused was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time.

“My client believed the Quay Co-Op was being used as a child brothel,” said Mr Cuddigan. “He believed he was going to rescue children from being forcefully imprisoned in the Quay Co-Op. That is the delusion he was suffering from.”

Judge O’Leary asked: “Are you saying he was insane?”

Mr Cuddigan said: “Our psychiatric report says he was actively psychotic. His behaviour was consistent with psychotic illness. He was suffering a paranoid delusion. His judgement was impaired at the time given the nature of the delusions.”

The solicitor said the three conditions specified in the relevant legislation were all present in this case, namely, that Mr O’Brien did not understand the nature of his actions, he did not know they were wrong, and he was not in a position to refrain.

“He had a firm belief he was not doing something wrong; he believed he was performing a service, rescuing children from depravity,” said Mr Cuddigan.

Inspector Margaret Murrell agreed that the prosecution had accepted the contents of the psychiatric report presented by the defence and did not seek to have a second psychiatrist see the defendant on behalf of the prosecution.

Garda Cian Foley arrested Mr O’Brien who lives at an apartment at 19/20 Cove St, Cork, on the day. The defendant insisted his full name was Cornelius James O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien was charged with entering a building as trespasser and possessing a knife.

“On July 13, at approximately 7.50am, Mr O’Brien left his apartment with a knife in a holster attached to his belt,” said Garda Foley.

“He then made his way to a storehouse next door to his apartment. He made his way through the store until he observed a member of staff. Mr O’Brien then, in his own words, brandished the knife to the male staff member and told him to leave him alone.

“He left the store and walked on to Cove St where he walked up and down. He interacted with a delivery driver, telling him to f*** off twice, and he displayed the knife in his direction. The driver said he was afraid at this time. Mr O’Brien then entered his apartment.”

The defendant later told the garda he got a call from “the black demon inside”. He said he brought a knife “because I didn’t know what kind of person I was going to face”.