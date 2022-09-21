Fermoy and its people ‘caught on camera’ ahead of Culture Night

As part of Culture Night 2022, Fermoy Camera Club (FCC) have undertaken a project to capture a flavour of the people of Fermoy doing activities in locations they love.

Due to the plethora of clubs and organisations within the town, this project could only scratch the surface of what it is to be a part of the Fermoy community in 2022.

The results of this project have been distilled down to 30 photographs that are currently being exhibited in Fermoy Library until September 30.

Fermoy Fire Brigade (David O'Flynn)

Culture Night: One Night For All is a national event by the Arts Council Ireland with Cork County Council partnering with them to bring over 200 events across all parts of Cork.

Every year, Culture Night in Fermoy is like being a child in a magical sweet shop, there is so much to see, do, and experience.

For this reason, Fermoy Camera Club, with the assistance and help of the fabulous staff of Fermoy Library, have opened the Fermoy in Frames exhibition until the end of September.

Fermoy Camera Club was established in 2010 and since then has been clicking along, living up to the club motto of ‘Fun with Photography’.

Like every aspect of society, Covid-19 was a struggle for the camera club, so when this project was conceived for Culture Night, members enthusiastically embraced the project.

(Honourary) Garda Sean McCarthy at the St Patrick Day Parade (George O'Keefe)

This meant, of course, that they ended up with far too many photos for the exhibition.

Fortunately, the club were able to enlist a celebrity selector in the form of Shane Casey, who plays Billy Murphy in The Young Offenders and who is also a playwright.

Shane is a man who is steeped in culture and the arts in Fermoy.

Shane is also a former member of FCC and has an appreciation of a well-taken photograph that tells a story.

John and Kate having Fun with Photography (Kaye English)

The club have thanked Shane for his time and effort.

This is the first public exhibition that Fermoy Camera Club Has held in some time.

They hope that those who attend will enjoy viewing it as much as the club members did in getting it together.

Relaxing at Barnane (Padraig Barry)

For further information about the club, email fermoycameraclub@gmail.com, or visit their Instagram page or their Facebook page at Fermoy Camera Club-FCC.