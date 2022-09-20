Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 13:35

Cork volunteers team up to tackle beach litter in several locations

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that runs as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy
TY students of St Colman’s Midleton taking part in a clean-up of the foreshore of Blackrock Castle as part of Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean weekend.

Breda Graham

CLEAN Coasts received overwhelming support and commitment from Cork volunteers and communities for the Big Beach Clean weekend which took place between September 16 and September 18.

Once more, volunteers were asked to join the call to action, no matter how far from the coast.

This year, a record number of over 500 clean-ups were organised by volunteers who removed over 63 tonnes of litter nationwide.

In Cork, 81 groups banded together to carry out clean-up events removing an estimated 6.8 tonnes of litter over the weekend.

Among these groups were Clean Coasts Cobh, Gaelscoil Chionn tSáile, St Colman’s Community College in Midleton, Kinsale beach cleans, Saleen & District Residents Association, and other schools, households, groups and individuals.

These groups, tackled litter in several locations, including Glounthaune, Cobh, Garrylucas, Churchbay, Bere Island, Ballycotton, Ardnahinch, Blackrock, Inch beach, Ballymona, Whitechurch, Inchydoney Island, Schull, Macroom, Little Island, Ballybunion, Skibbereen, Garretstown, Carrigaloe Strand, and Garryvoe.

Clean Coasts Cully & Sully Big Beach Clean event took place at Ardnahinch in East Cork on Saturday last with 20 cleaners including adults, kids and dogs showing up to collect about 40kg of litter from the beach.

Adam King and his family, who joined the Clean Coasts Youghal group.
Among Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean supporters this year was TV star and sea lover Adam King and his family, who joined the Clean Coasts Youghal group and removed four full bags of marine litter from Adam’s favourite beach.

Adam’s dad, David King, said: “We had a great time at the Big Beach Clean in Youghal. The whole family took part and it was really enjoyable. Big credit to Áine, Gráinne & all at Youghal Clean Coasts group who really are the heroes.” 

Clean Coasts group Cobh Tidy Towns organised a beach clean at Carrigaloe Strand on Sunday with 23 volunteers joining the clean-up event and helping to remove litter and re-paint the promenade.

In addition to joining Clean Coasts and Cully and Sully in Ardnahinch, Clean Coasts Ballynamona coordinated other clean-up events, including a beach clean of White Bay, a clean-up of the foreshore of Blackrock Castle with TY students of St Colman’s Midleton, and a beach clean in Garryvoe with volunteers of Irish Distilleries.

litter
