Over two tonnes of waste collected in Cork in honour of World Ocean Day

A whopping 2.3 tonnes of waste was collected in Cork for World Ocean Day last Wednesday.
World Ocean Day is an initiative that highlights the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet.
Irish environmental charity Clean Coasts joined forces with National Spring Clean for the second year running to provide volunteers and communities in Cork with free clean up kits to host a clean-up in honour of World Ocean Day.
Over 400 volunteers collected 2.3 tonnes of litter at over 30 clean-up events held both on land and by the Cork coast to prevent litter pollution at the source to ensure it does not end up in the ocean.
Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager said:
Clean Coasts also celebrated World Ocean Day with the release of a fourth ‘Enjoy and Protect’ guide about wildlife photography for people wishing to enter the Clean Coasts Love Your Coast Amateur Photography competition as well as the general public who wish to capture the beauty of our coastline while taking action to protect it.
Last month two Marine Biodiversity guides were also issued that included a zones and habitats directory as well as a species directory to specify the area that certain wildlife (both marine and otherwise) exist in and a breakdown of the various marine and coastal life categories.
There are still a number of World Ocean Day Cork events scheduled to take place throughout the month of June.
