Over two tonnes of waste collected in Cork in honour of World Ocean Day

A whopping 2.3 tonnes of waste was collected in Cork for World Ocean Day last Wednesday.

World Ocean Day is an initiative that highlights the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet.

Irish environmental charity Clean Coasts joined forces with National Spring Clean for the second year running to provide volunteers and communities in Cork with free clean up kits to host a clean-up in honour of World Ocean Day.

Clean Coasts Ballynamona hosted a beach clean at Blackrock Castle for World Ocean Day

Over 400 volunteers collected 2.3 tonnes of litter at over 30 clean-up events held both on land and by the Cork coast to prevent litter pollution at the source to ensure it does not end up in the ocean.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager said:

“World Ocean Day is a great opportunity for individuals, groups and communities to take action for Ocean Health and lend their voice of support to actions that call for more protection of our Ocean. Clean Coasts were incredibly excited to have over 200 activities happening across Ireland this month so far to mark and support World Ocean Day. The amazing efforts shown on and around World Ocean Day, as well as the work of Clean Coasts volunteers all year round, are incredibly inspiring and provide a great deal of hope for the future of the worlds Ocean.”

Clean Coasts also celebrated World Ocean Day with the release of a fourth ‘Enjoy and Protect’ guide about wildlife photography for people wishing to enter the Clean Coasts Love Your Coast Amateur Photography competition as well as the general public who wish to capture the beauty of our coastline while taking action to protect it.

Clean coast clean up on World Ocean Day 2022 at the River Lee.

Last month two Marine Biodiversity guides were also issued that included a zones and habitats directory as well as a species directory to specify the area that certain wildlife (both marine and otherwise) exist in and a breakdown of the various marine and coastal life categories.

Clean Coast clean up on World Ocean Day 2022 in Glenmore, Cobh

There are still a number of World Ocean Day Cork events scheduled to take place throughout the month of June.

To find out more go to their website.