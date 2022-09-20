Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 06:49

Some opposition to possible changes at primary schools on Cork's northside

“The parents are deeply concerned." 
Some opposition to possible changes at primary schools on Cork's northside

It comes after Cork was named by Education Minister Norma Foley as one of a number of pilot areas for arrangements intended to increase the number of multi-denominational primary schools. File image. 

John Bohane

Consultations have taken place in two Cork City primary schools recently, as part of a process to determine if they will change from being separate Catholic schools to one multi-denominational primary school, but some parents have raised concerns.

Parents were invited to sessions in St Brendan’s Girls’ School and St Mark’s NS, both in The Glen. It comes after Cork was named by Education Minister Norma Foley as one of a number of pilot areas for arrangements intended to increase the number of multi-denominational primary schools.

The parent of one pupil in St Brendan’s said there is significant opposition to the plans among parents.

“Everyone is against it,” he told The Echo. “We wanted our child to get her education in an all-girls Catholic school. That is the contract we have agreed with the school.

“If there was demand for this, well and good, but there is no demand. St Brendan’s is a great school, and we want it to continue the way it is.”

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn has heard from other parents in the area with misgivings about the plans.

“The parents are deeply concerned the schools will be mixed,” he said. “They are concerned about what services will be available to them. You can’t enter a contract with parents that their child will be educated a certain way and then be told afterwards that option is no longer on the table. 

"We shouldn’t have a situation where a child starts in a school and expects a certain type of education and then halfway through for it to change.”

A spokesperson for St Mark’s BNS said listening “to all viewpoints” was part of the consultation process.

“A consultation has begun with all strands of the school communities in the Glen area of Blackpool parish,” they said.

“Meetings with parents, staffs, and boards of management took place intensively during the past week to provide information on the school’s reconfiguration process, to listen to all viewpoints, and this consultation process continues.

“Both the Diocese of Cork and Ross and the independent facilitator put in place by the Department of Education to engage with school communities about this continue to reflect on the discussions at these meetings.”

But the parent of a St Brendan’s pupil said he was “none the wiser”’ having attended the consultation session.

“There was no information given,” he said. “It seems that it will only be the new kids who will be non-denominational. Everyone is still in the dark." 

Read More

Cork schools 'dreading' next electricity bill as they call for capitation grant increase 

More in this section

No bail for Cork man accused of falsely imprisoning woman in car No bail for Cork man accused of falsely imprisoning woman in car
Resident caused more than €11k in damage at Cork hostel  Resident caused more than €11k in damage at Cork hostel 
Kodaline coming to Cork next summer Kodaline coming to Cork next summer
cork schoolscork educationreligion
<p>Judge Alec Gabbett noted that the garda vehicle had full blue lights and siren activated when it was in collision with a car and bus at the junction of Langford Row/Infirmary Road/Old Blackrock Road and Southern Road.</p>

Cork judge strikes out 'unusual' prosecution of garda who was in a collision while on duty 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more