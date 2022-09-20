Some opposition to possible changes at primary schools on Cork's northside

“Both the Diocese of Cork and Ross and the independent facilitator put in place by the Department of Education to engage with school communities about this continue to reflect on the discussions at these meetings.”
Cork Life
Cork News
Cork Sport
Keep up-to-date with what's coming up in The Echo and on Echolive.ie with our weekly newsletter.
Daily updates
Breaking news
Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork today straight to your inbox
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more