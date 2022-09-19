Cork activist calls for change of mindset around legal squatting in Ireland

Calls have been made for legal squatting to be used to bring vacant, derelict dwellings back into use amid a major housing and accommodation crisis in Ireland.

Hundreds of thousands of properties across Ireland are lying derelict, vacant and unused while Ireland is experiencing record numbers of homeless people and a serious housing crisis.

More than 10,500 people across Ireland are homeless according to the latest figures while young people and families are struggling to buy suitable homes, renters are finding it difficult to source rental accommodation and students are experiencing difficulties in finding accommodation to ensure they can receive an education.

Cork activists Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry have been highlighting the issue of dereliction which is blighting cities and towns across the country.

25th June 2022 Frank O'Connor speaking at the housing crisis rally at the Grand Parade in Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The duo claim that there are around 700 derelict properties within a two-kilometre radius of Cork city centre, a figure that is seven times the official figure on Cork City Councils’ register for derelict sites.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Connor highlighted the need for a change of mindset when it comes to squatting in Ireland to address both the issue of dereliction and vacancy and the housing crisis.

He said that squatters should be allowed to bring long-term disused properties back into use in a legal way, subject to conditions and timeframes and liaison with local and state authorities, to create housing or community spaces.

"In Ireland, we clearly have a broken contract when you have 180,000 plus empty homes across the country, yet tens of thousands of people are struggling for a roof over their heads, including families, children,” Mr O’Connor explained.

“We will see many more individuals and families struggling in the coming months with the financial burden of the increased cost of living, while many students are already struggling to find somewhere to live to enable them to get an education.

Thus, we believe it’s time for a change of mindset around squatting in Ireland,” he added.

“Let us clarify, we mean squatting of empty, vacant buildings that are currently being wasted through long-term disuse.

“We are advocating for a custodian approach where occupants look after the building, take responsibility for its maintenance, make it their home or community, creative space and liaise closely with the local and state authorities in the process.

“Basically, they are given lawful permission to occupy the building but in doing so have to agree to certain terms, conditions and timeframes.

“This could be occupied as a home - meanwhile housing - or as a community, creative space - meanwhile use.”

The Department for Housing and Cork City Council have been contacted for comment.