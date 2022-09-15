Talent on show at Circus Extreme

FANS of the Big Top are in for a treat as Circus Extreme comes to the Cork showgrounds in Curraheen for a 10-day run.

Billed as a one-of-a-kind performance, the show has been five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world.

The circus runs until Saturday, September 24, taking a one-day break on Monday, September 19.

There are two shows every day, 5pm and 7.45pm, with a special matinee performance on Saturdays at 2pm.

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, the circus promises show-stopping performances.

Acts include the Ayala Troupe, performing an award-winning high wire act never seen before in Ireland, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team, flying through the air with jaw-dropping stunts, and the EXTREME® stunt riding team performing the Globe of Death, a death-defying act.

Direct from Ukraine is Tatiana Kundyk, proudly showcasing her incredible balancing skills on the slack wire.

Laura Miller, a celebrity in European circus rings, will demonstrate her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring, uniting the elements of fire, water and air.

There will be death-defying airborne stunts featuring aerial duo Polischuk, performing mid-air stunts, and holding each other aloft, high in the Big Top, literally by their teeth.

World record-holding juggler Tony Garcia will merge his hand skills with energy and fire as a troupe of dancers and musicians perform unique twists.

Henry the Prince of Clowns, a celebrated figure in the circus, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

The show will run for approximately two hours in a big top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.

Contact the box office on 083 200 5347 or 083 2005365.

For more see https://circusextreme.ie/