Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 08:50

Talent on show at Circus Extreme

The circus runs until Saturday, September 24, taking a one-day break on Monday, September 19.
Talent on show at Circus Extreme

The Circus Extreme comes to the Cork showgrounds in Curraheen this week for a 10-day run.

Donal O’Keeffe

FANS of the Big Top are in for a treat as Circus Extreme comes to the Cork showgrounds in Curraheen for a 10-day run.

Billed as a one-of-a-kind performance, the show has been five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world.

The circus runs until Saturday, September 24, taking a one-day break on Monday, September 19.

There are two shows every day, 5pm and 7.45pm, with a special matinee performance on Saturdays at 2pm.

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, the circus promises show-stopping performances.

Acts include the Ayala Troupe, performing an award-winning high wire act never seen before in Ireland, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team, flying through the air with jaw-dropping stunts, and the EXTREME® stunt riding team performing the Globe of Death, a death-defying act.

Direct from Ukraine is Tatiana Kundyk, proudly showcasing her incredible balancing skills on the slack wire.

Laura Miller, a celebrity in European circus rings, will demonstrate her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial ring, uniting the elements of fire, water and air.

There will be death-defying airborne stunts featuring aerial duo Polischuk, performing mid-air stunts, and holding each other aloft, high in the Big Top, literally by their teeth.

World record-holding juggler Tony Garcia will merge his hand skills with energy and fire as a troupe of dancers and musicians perform unique twists.

Henry the Prince of Clowns, a celebrated figure in the circus, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

The show will run for approximately two hours in a big top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.

Contact the box office on 083 200 5347 or 083 2005365.

For more see https://circusextreme.ie/

Read More

Four green flags awarded to Cork city parks

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Burglar went ‘off the rails’ when dad died of Covid, Cork court hears
Man receives fine and suspended sentence for insulting garda in Cork housing estate Man receives fine and suspended sentence for insulting garda in Cork housing estate
Woman (43) served with book of evidence on charges of making false complaints to Cork gardaí Woman (43) served with book of evidence on charges of making false complaints to Cork gardaí
entertainment
Dublin Taxi

Suspended sentence for woman (27) who racially abused taxi driver in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more